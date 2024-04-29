The Bride's Sister Doesn't Want to Wear a Dress to Her Wedding, But When She Suggests a Pantsuit, Her Sister Says She'd Rather Wear Farm Clothes » TwistedSifter

There are two types of people in this world: those who like to dress up and those of us who would wear sweatpants every day if we could.

But even if you can't stand nice clothes, there are times in life when they are (unfortunately) essential.

Weddings, funerals, graduations… you never want to be the jerk in jeans and a “Vote for Pedro” t-shirt!

And while this bride's sister might hate dressing up, when the bride asked her to dress up for her wedding, she flatly refused!

I will try to be brief. I'm getting married and living in the south. My 16-year-old younger sister bounces back with her clothing style. She now wears more tomboy clothes, which is usually not interested in family. Most women work on a farm and most family members wear men's clothing when working. Mainly because pockets are not suitable for women's clothing. So really no one is turning heads over their new choice of clothing. So when her sister called her to say she didn't want to wear a dress, she said she had no problem with it as long as she dressed formally. My wedding is coming up, she called me to tell me she didn't want to wear a dress. I said okay, go get a suit or a pantsuit. She told me she didn't want to do that either. She wanted to wear her everyday clothes. I told her no and she has to dress in formal attire. But the sister was not happy with this option either… She told me she wasn't comfortable in a dress and that a suit seemed too much. I told him to show up in evening wear. I don't care what it is: dress, pantsuit, suit. This started an argument about how she didn't want to wear any of that. And soon the whole family took sides on whether the sister should dress up! I told her I don't care what she wears as long as it's formal clothes. She thinks I'm an idiot and my mother thinks I'm too hard on her. I don't think it's that hard to dress formally for 5 hours.

Just wear something pretty for a day!

Honestly, it's not the end of the world.