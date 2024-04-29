Fashion
The Bride's Sister Doesn't Want to Wear a Dress to Her Wedding, But When She Suggests a Pantsuit, Her Sister Says She'd Rather Wear Farm Clothes » TwistedSifter
There are two types of people in this world: those who like to dress up and those of us who would wear sweatpants every day if we could.
But even if you can't stand nice clothes, there are times in life when they are (unfortunately) essential.
Weddings, funerals, graduations… you never want to be the jerk in jeans and a “Vote for Pedro” t-shirt!
And while this bride's sister might hate dressing up, when the bride asked her to dress up for her wedding, she flatly refused!
I will try to be brief.
I'm getting married and living in the south. My 16-year-old younger sister bounces back with her clothing style.
She now wears more tomboy clothes, which is usually not interested in family.
Most women work on a farm and most family members wear men's clothing when working.
Mainly because pockets are not suitable for women's clothing. So really no one is turning heads over their new choice of clothing.
So when her sister called her to say she didn't want to wear a dress, she said she had no problem with it as long as she dressed formally.
My wedding is coming up, she called me to tell me she didn't want to wear a dress.
I said okay, go get a suit or a pantsuit. She told me she didn't want to do that either. She wanted to wear her everyday clothes.
I told her no and she has to dress in formal attire.
But the sister was not happy with this option either…
She told me she wasn't comfortable in a dress and that a suit seemed too much.
I told him to show up in evening wear.
I don't care what it is: dress, pantsuit, suit. This started an argument about how she didn't want to wear any of that.
And soon the whole family took sides on whether the sister should dress up!
I told her I don't care what she wears as long as it's formal clothes.
She thinks I'm an idiot and my mother thinks I'm too hard on her.
I don't think it's that hard to dress formally for 5 hours.
Reddit was on the bride's side, saying her sister could either follow the dress code or just not come!
And this netizen said guests won't remember her sister's “bold personal fashion,” only that she was dressed like an idiot!
And this user chose a similar hill to die as a sister, and ended up being haunted by it!
Many said that if she showed up in farm clothes, her family should never let her hear the end of it.
And finally, this user remembered when his sister's date made a similar choice at her own wedding!
Just wear something pretty for a day!
Honestly, it's not the end of the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://twistedsifter.com/2024/04/brides-sister-doesnt-want-to-wear-a-dress-to-her-wedding-but-when-her-sister-suggests-a-suit-or-pantsuit-her-sister-says-shed-rather-wear-farm-clothes-instead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Five BYU football players sign free agent deals
- The Bride's Sister Doesn't Want to Wear a Dress to Her Wedding, But When She Suggests a Pantsuit, Her Sister Says She'd Rather Wear Farm Clothes » TwistedSifter
- Live Updates – NBC New York
- Nicole Kidman Receives Historic Hollywood Honor
- Analysts announce post-earnings price targets for Google parent company Alphabet | Rockdale Newton Citizen The Street Content
- Local World Beer Cup winners
- Trump and DeSantis, once GOP rivals, meet in South Florida to talk 2024 elections
- Officially signed by Jokowi, the Jakarta Special Region Law will only come into force if there is a presidential decree on the transfer to IKN
- Scouting Report | Star actor from South Dakota, Truman scholar from Salem, dangers of punitive planning
- Trump VP contender Kristi Noem defends killing dogs amid ridicule
- Laura Ashley revives fashion with UK debut
- Stock market holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days