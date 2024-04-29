Fashion
Kyrie Irving, Asia Irving Talk Mind Less Fashion Brand: Details
Kyrie and Asia Irving are taking a conscious, slower approach with their new joint project.
The Dallas Mavericks point guard and the stylist have respectively been working for several months on the soft launch of their fashion brand, Mind Less, and are preparing for their second capsule collection at the end of May.
The brother-sister duo created Mind Less with a focus on “meditation, clarity, balance and a holistic approach to how you stay intentional as a human being,” according to the NBA player .
“When you think about Mind Less itself, the name just speaks to that mental and spiritual clarity and how we want to build on this community,” Kyrie Irving said. “It can be done in different ways and in different mediums, and I feel like fashion – artistry and those who came before us and engaged in large-scale projects, generational shifts and paradigm shifts – kind of did it their own way. We reflected this same philosophy of constantly wanting to improve. And the Mind Less state is something we want for people who are on this journey with us.
Mind Less' design codes are rooted in functionality and are meant to “really work with your lifestyle,” according to Asia Irving. Key styles from the debut collection are a kimono-inspired jacket and sarong pants, which Kyrie Irving noted as his favorite pieces.
“It’s a little unconventional and distinctive,” Asia Irving said of the brand’s aesthetic. “I think it's simplistic, but it has a lot of functionality. We definitely create pieces that fit your daily lifestyle: they are very transitional pieces, from day to night, from season to season. I think this attire truly reflects our inner peace and humility.
The brand's second collection, titled “Views,” features more knit styles and new versions of the brand's kimono, including one with a pinstripe pattern, as well as draped pieces. The capsule, as well as the brand's first collection, will be available on the Mind Less website.
The Irving siblings explained that they drew inspiration from their respective backgrounds and international travels for the brand. Kyrie Irving, for his part, said he took advantage of perseverance and the demanding nature of playing for the NBA for the line.
“I’m usually on the go,” Kyrie Irving said. “I'm in different fields and different platforms – I have the ability to shape my own self and my style simply by how I incorporate my clothes into what I do every day.”
He also explained that there is a “synchronicity” between the way he approaches Mind Less and playing in the NBA when it comes to making decisions. He said he was moving toward collaboration on both fronts by “keeping great creators and experts in the business around me for mentoring purposes.”
This is Kyrie Irving's latest move into the fashion world during his NBA career. The basketball player is currently teaming up with Chinese sports brand Anta on a signature sneaker, called the Anta Kai 1. The partnership came after Irving's Nike contract was terminated at the end of 2022 after the player posted a link on Twitter to an anti-Semitic film. Irving later apologized for the post.
Moving forward, the Irving siblings plan to continue launching capsule collections and growing a global community of like-minded individuals.
“It's not just about revenue or profits or industry rules, it's more or less about being authentic and welcoming to all walks of life, while respecting the fact that we can use these mediums artistic to get more of us talking about this message and spreading this around the world,” Kyrie Irving said of the brand's mission. “We live in a globalized world and it's very beautiful when. we live it in harmony. I think we need more generational leaders, young and older, to talk about these values.
