The Alia Bhatts One-Shoulder Printed Dress is Summery, Cute, and Biodegradable

Summers are here and Alia Bhatt knows how to beat the heat in style. Facing the summer glow in a printed dress, Alia was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Jr. NTR.

Summery, cute and biodegradable, that's the best description of the Alias ​​dress. Known for its support of eco-friendly practices, the Alias ​​dress, designed by local brand Summer Somewhere, is made from viscose, a synthetic cellulosic fiber made from wood pulp sourced from renewable plants. The dress is biodegradable and breaks down faster than cotton.

The off-white asymmetrical dress with open back and tied shoulder detail is accented with coral reef and shell prints. This makes for a perfect vacation wardrobe to flaunt at your next beach destination. The prints on the fabric are dyed with Azo-free dyes. The sun-colored prints on the off-white canvas are easy on the eyes and give a relaxed vibe to the entire silhouette.

A must-have piece for your vacation wardrobe, the Tropez dress is priced at INR 6990. With her hair tied in a neat bun, Alia kept her accessories to a bare minimum and was seen wearing small earrings.

You can wear this summer dress in several ways. Although you can wear it as is, you can also layer it with a denim jacket. Accessorize with your favorite holiday hat or scarf.

This is not the first time Alia has worn ensembles from the brand. The Meghna Goyal-owned brand also happens to be one of Alias' closest friends. From statement cardigan sets to dresses, Alias' summer must-haves include Meghna's elegant designs.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black outfit. Looking stylish in a casual look, her style included a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Jr NTR was also seen in an all-black ensemble, paired with Ranbirs style. Karan who opted for a black shirt presents some printed details in shades of blue and white. We also spotted Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looking glamorous and chic in their style choices.