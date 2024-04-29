Men's tennis falls, 4-3, in league tournament final





WEST POINT, N.Y. — Boston University won the final two remaining on-court matches to rally for a 4-3 victory over the Navy men's tennis team Sunday afternoon in West Point, N.Y. , in the championship game of the Patriot League tournament. The top-seeded Terriers (21-7) won the tournament for the first time and ended a streak of five consecutive titles won by the second-seeded Mids (28-15). “It was a hell of a game,” the Navy head coach said. Chris Garner . “It was obviously disappointing to lose. Boston played really well in the big moments. We had our chances but couldn't get over the finish line. “We would have liked to continue our season among the seniors Sasha Panian , Nicolas Nguyen And Eric Liu , but did not succeed. All three played an important role in our team culture and will be missed. » The two teams played three very close doubles matches, at the end of which Navy held a 1-0 advantage. of the navy Herrick Legaspi And Nathan Nguyen fell behind, 2-0, to Jonah Dickson and Adrian Pawlowski early in their match at No. 3. The Mids won the next three games only to see the Terriers win the next two and take a 4- 3. Neither of the next two servers held, giving Boston the serve with a 5-4 lead. The Terriers held serve to become the first game to finish. At No. 2 in doubles, Boston's Jakob Esterowitz and Johann Sajonz took leads 4-1 and 5-2, but Navy's Aniketh Ainaila And JJ Etterbeek won the next four matches to take a 6-5 advantage. The Terriers held serve, which sent the match into a tiebreaker. Ayinala and Etterbeek continued their late momentum and won the break with a score of 7-4 to level the proceedings. There were no interruptions of serve in the first 11 games of the No. 1 doubles match. This gave Boston's Corey Craig and Alejandro Licea a 6-5 lead over Luc Garner and Panyan, with the Mids serving in a bid to prolong the match. Navy held to force a tiebreaker, then won the break by a score of 7-1. The first three singles matches ended within a short time of each other. Craig beat Panyan, 6-0, 6-4, at No. 1, Ayinala earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ben Letzer at No. 6 and Licea beat Garner, 6-2, 6-3 , at No. 1. 3. These results make the score 2-2. The Mids regained the lead when Etterbeek recorded a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory against Dion Loutas at No. 6 singles. “Aniketh and JJ were great today in singles and doubles,” Garner said. “They had great energy and an even higher level of play.” of the Navy Steve Nguyen won 7-5 in the first set against Gustavas Dambins in the fourth set in singles, but then lost the second set, 6-4, to find himself in a third set. Dambins would win the final set by a score of 6-0 to tie the match at 3-3. Legaspi won the first set of his No. 2 singles match against Esterowicz, 6-2, but then lost the second set in a tiebreaker (7-2). Legaspi fell behind 3-0 early in his third set, then trailed 5-3, but won the next three games to take a 6-5 lead. Esterowicz held serve, which sent the players into a tiebreaker to decide the match and the championship. Esterowicz would win the tiebreaker, 7-3. Boston University 4, Navy 3

Doubles – Navy wins doubles point (3-2-1)

1. Garner, Luke / Panyan, Sasha (NAVY) def. Corey Craig / Alejandro Licea (BOSTON) 7-6 (7-1)

2. Ayinala, Aniketh/Etterbeek, JJ (NAVY) def. Jakob Esterowitz/Johann Sajonz (BOSTON) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Jonah Dickson / Adrian Pawlowski (BOSTONU) def. Legaspi, Herrick / Nguyen, Nathan (NAVY) 6-4

Singles (1-6-3-5-4-2)

1. Corey Craig (BOSTONU) def. Panyan, Sasha (NAVY) 6-0, 6-4

2. Jakob Esterowitz (BOSTON) def. Legaspi, Herrick (NAVY) 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3)

3. Alejandro Licea (BOSTON) def. Garner, Luke (NAVY) 6-2, 6-3

4. Gustavs Dambins (BOSTON) def. Nguyen, Steve (NAVY) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0

5. Etterbeek, JJ (NAVY) def. Dion Loutas (BOSTON) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

6. Aniketh (NAVY) def. Ben Letzer (BOSTON) 6-1, 6-2 First round – April 25

No. 8 Holy Cross def. No. 9 Lafayette, 4-1

Quarter-finals – April 26

No. 1 Boston U. def. No. 8 Holy Cross, 4-0

Army No. 4 def. No. 5 Lehigh, 4-2

No. 3 Bucknell def. No. 6 Colgate, 4-0

No. 2 Navy def. No. 7 Loyola, 4-0

Semi-finals – April 27

No. 1 Boston U. def. Army No. 4, 4-0

No. 2 Navy def. No. 3 Bucknell, 4-2

Final – April 28

No. 1 Boston U. def. Navy No. 2, 4-3

