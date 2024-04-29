The Queen of Tears fashion pieces worn by its main stars

When it comes to Korean dramas, fashion often plays a central role, becoming an integral part of character development and storytelling.

Queen of Tearsone of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2024, made news for all the right reasons: a gripping storyline, superb performances from the cast, and jaw-dropping fashion choices that didn't go unnoticed .

From exquisite tweed coats to elegant handbags and even affordable pieces, the show showcases a variety of fashion elements, offering a glimpse of the best outfits and looks of Hong Hae In department store heiress Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun, Legal Director Baek. Hyunwoo.

MEETING OF FASHION ARTICLES FROM THE QUEEN OF TEARS:

The Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph) takes a closer look at some of the fashion items used by these talented actors who have become icons in their own right.

Fashion items worn by Kim Ji won (Hong Hae in)

Chanel tweed jacket: In the pilot episode, Hong Hae In wears a minimalist and timeless tweed jacket from Chanel's Pre-Fall 2017 collection, accented by the same fashion brand's iconic CC long necklace.

PHOTO: Chanel / Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN

Balmain rhinestone dress: Hong Hae In, in the second episode of the series, attends a glamorous party and dons a stunning rhinestone-embellished V-neck mini dress from Balmain, priced at $3,643 or PHP209,982.52 (on based on an exchange rate of $1 = PHP57.64), at Farfetch.

Balmain / Screenshot of Queen of Tears PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN



AMI Paris Sleeveless diamond sweater: Adding a casual chic touch to her airport look, Hong Hae In wore this navy blue argyle sleeveless sweater. The vest is currently sold out at Ami's official site.

PHOTO: Ami Paris / Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN



Hermès lip balm: Queens Department Store heiress Hong Hae In is meticulous when it comes to lip care. In one episode, she accidentally dropped her Rouge Hermès lip care balm, known for its natural, non-shiny finish that works equally well on both men and women. The product costs $75, or PHP4,323, and is currently available on the Hermes website. website.

PHOTO: Hermès / Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN



Alexander McQueen Iris double-breasted blazer: She also wore a blazer from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The white blazer cleverly displays a watchful amber eye on a blank canvas on the front and back. The item is currently out of stock at Harrod's. website.

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen / Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN



Fashion items worn by Kim Soo hyun (Baek Hyun woo)

Barrie Oversized Jacket: Queens Legal Director Baek Hyun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun's character, wears an oversized cashmere and cotton denim jacket from Barrieworth approximately $4,185.00 or PHP241,223.40.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / Barrie / TVN



Maison Margiela hoodie: He also appears in a scene at his home in Yongduri village, donning an organic cotton hoodie with logo of Maison Margiela.

Made from organic cotton fleece, this hooded sweatshirt features ribbed cuffs, a raw hem and the distressed Margiela logo on the back. Its price is €1,095.00, or over PHP67,000.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / Maison Margiela / TVN



Céline pajamas set: In an epilogue, Baek Hyun-woo records a heartfelt video to help Hong Hae-in remember their bond and special relationship, knowing that she will soon lose her long-term memory after surgery.

In this scene, Hyun-woo chooses to wear striped poplin pajamas from Céline, including the Pajama shirt priced at PHP67,000 and the Pajama pants, which costs 690 euros, or approximately PHP 42,540. The total estimated cost of the pajamas is around PHP 110,000.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / TVN / Céline



Mido Baroncelli Moon Phase Chronograph: Baek Hyun Woo looks stylish in a cobalt blue suit in one of the opening scenes. He adds a touch of sophistication to his look with the Midô Baroncelli Moonphase chronograph watch.

The watch features a 316L stainless steel case with a rose gold physical vapor deposition (PVD) finish, ensuring corrosion resistance. It is tastefully complemented by a rubber strap and costs CHF 2,690.00, or approximately PHP 171,502.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / Mido Baroncelli Moonphase



New balance 1906r: Episode 14 featured Baek Hyun Woo wearing the stylish New Balance 1906R sneaker, which costs $154.99, or almost PHP 9,000, on the market. website. The stylish running shoes are said to provide additional arch support while providing comfort and stability.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Queen of Tears / New Balance

