Princess Kate's second wedding dress was adorable but 'she couldn't relax' – claims | Royal | News





Fashion and royalty expert Miranda Holder explained that some royals like to don a second wedding dress after the religious ceremony. Second bride dresses, which are normally worn for the palace reception, are more casual and give royals the opportunity to choose what they really like and express their personality. Miranda commented: “I'm all for second bride dresses – budget and time permitting, your wedding is an occasion where all eyes are on you. “Being a celebrity or royal and getting married adds a lot of pressure, so a second dress is a great idea, as it allows the bride to enjoy a variety of looks. “Often on these occasions the first wedding dress is a formality, a family heirloom, a political statement or part of the wider PR machine that surrounds them.

“Having a second option allows these blushing brides to fully express who they really are, how they want to look – and, more importantly, feel – once the initial formalities of the ceremony and official photographs are complete.” The Princess of Wales chose an elegant but simple satin dress with a cream cardigan for her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II was followed by a dinner dance for 300 guests. The style expert suggested: “Unusually, the Princess of Wales stuck to the formalities during her second look, but simply scaled back and lost her enormous train. “The dress is simple and sweet, the cardigan very pretty, but it feels like she didn't get a chance to really relax on this occasion.”

