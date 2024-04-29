San Diego State wins third consecutive MW Men's Golf Championship – Mountain West Conference





CRESWELL, Ore. San Diego State won its third straight Mountain West men's golf championship on Sunday, tying the team score with a group to play in regulation and then winning the playoff by one hole over New Mexico to winning the 2024 edition of the tournament, which was hosted at the par-72, 7,210-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club. Boise States Cole Rueck shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to win his first collegiate individual title. The Aztecs entered the final day of the tournament two shots behind Colorado State, but shot a 3-under 285 to finish the three-day event at 11-under 853. New Mexico, who entered the day tied for fifth and six shots on the lead, turned into the day's low round at 7-under 281 to finish at 853, but had to wait for the rest of the field to see if the score would hold. SDSU Chanachon Chokprajakchat And Justin Hastings both birdied 18 to tie the Aztecs and are tournament finalists Shea lague saw his birdie attempt go down on the final hole as the teams finished regulation deadlocked. Both teams returned to tee box 18 to play the hole again, with New Mexico emerging from the first fivesome with a one-shot lead thanks to Olivier Cageit's a bird. With the Aztecs needing a two-shot from the second quintuple, Tyler Kowack and Hastings dropped birdies to secure the victory. San Diego State became the first team to win three consecutive MW titles since UNLV did so from 2016 to 2018. The title was the Aztecs' sixth overall and guaranteed SDSU a regional berth of the NCAA. In the individual race, Rueck shot his second straight round of 68 to move to 7-under 209 at the tournament. The Bronco sophomore, who finished his round around 12:30 p.m., had to wait nearly four hours to see if his score would hold. Rueck, who played his final 27 holes at 9 under and was bogey-free in the final round, won Boise States' first MW individual title since Brian Humphreys won in 2018. Rueck earned the Mountain Wests individual automatic bid to the NCAA regionals. SDSU's Lague finished one shot behind Rueck at 6-under 210 with his final round at 2-under 70. Hastings shot 1-under 71 in the final round to place seventh at 3-under 213 for the tournament. New Mexico had four players in the top 10. Albert Boneta tied Rueck for the lowest round of the day with a 68, pushing him up 15 positions on the leaderboard and tied for fifth at 4-under 212. Matthew Watkins shot 71 on Sunday to finish at 213 tied for seventh, and Bastien Amat And Carson Herron tied for ninth with a score of 2-under 214. Amat climbed 19 spots in the standings with a 3-under 69 to cap the tournament. Fresno States Matthew Sutherland and UNLV Caden Fioroni tied for third at 5-under 211, while Colorado States Connor Jones tied for fifth at 4-under 212 and Wyomings Jimmy Dales tied for ninth at 2-under 214 to round out the top 10. Colorado State finished third in the team standings, followed by San Jos State in fourth, Fresno State and Nevada tied for fifth, UNLV and Wyoming tied for seventh place, and Boise State, Utah State and Air Force, in that order. The NCAA Selection Show will air on Golf Channel on Wednesday, May 1 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The regional championships will be held at six venues May 13-15, followed by the national championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. –mw–

