RTE star Maura Derrane wows in her 'beautiful' summer dress on Today and fans say it's 'definitely her colour'

RTE star Maura Derrane wowed in a 'beautiful' summer dress on Today and fans said it was 'definitely her colour'.

TheTodayhost was back on air this week for another fun episode alongside co-host Daithi O'Se.

2 Maura looked fabulous today Credit: Instagram

2 Maura's fans all shared their love for her look Credit: Instagram

Maître is said to be famous for her fashionable outfits on the show and she revealed another stunning look.

Taking to her Instagram after the show, the Galwaybeauty showed off the fabulous dress she decided to wear.

The 53-year-old posed on set in an incredible orange and white floral midi dress, perfect for summer.

This stunning piece had long sleeves, a V-neckline and an elasticated waist.

Maura told fans she bought her dress from Carraig Donn.

The gorgeous Sinead Midi Dress in Orange is currently available to purchase on their website for £55.

The popular presenter teamed her outfit with cream ankle boots and silver jewelry.

Maura finished her look by leaving her brown hair down in loose curls and wearing light makeup.

She captioned her post: “#ootd @rtetoday. My very summery dress and earrings are from #irishretailer Carraig Donn.

“The boots are H&M – to @lizzydesmond and @morrissey.pamela #bts getting me ready.”

Maura Derrane meets 'Ireland's tallest dog'

And fans and friends all flocked to the Instagram comments to gush over the TV star's latest look.

Mary said: “You looked stunning today on the show, but that dress on you was stunning.”

Patrick commented: “Beautiful summer dress. Beautiful Maura.”

Darcy wrote: “Definitely your color – the shade looks great on you. »

Michelle exclaimed: “You look stunning Maura, another beautiful dress, I love the color.”

Another added: “Lovely summer color. »

DOG LIFE

Maura was recently left stunned on air after meeting 'Ireland's tallest dog' and fans all said 'look at the size of his feet'.

The TV star took to Instagram after the show to share a video of the dog she met in the RTE studios.

In the clip, the 53-year-old could be seen touching up her makeup as she added: “Okay, we're doing some final touches before we go out.”

The camera then panned to a beautiful Irish wolfdog standing at Maura's feet.

The popular presenter added: “This is John Riordan and this is Beamish the dog.”

To compare the dog's height, the mother-of-one told her fans that she wore “very high heels” and that Beamish always came to her hip.

Maura then revealed: “Beamish is Ireland's largest wolfdog and this is his owner John Riordan.”

The Galway woman then took a step back to show the size difference between her and the dog and said: “Like, look at this John, seriously? It's just crazy.”