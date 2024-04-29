White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: discover all the fashions

Last night, the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner took place in Washington. One of the most high-profile political affairs of the year. In addition to President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attending the event that raises funds for the WHCA, a journalists' organization that covers the White House, A-list stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Keri Russell also walked the red carpet.

Judging by the nighttime sea of ​​glitzy gowns and elegant tuxedos on the step and rehearsal, one could easily have mistaken the dinner for a star-studded Hollywood premiere or the upcoming Met Gala not a political fundraising function. Once nicknamed the promOver the years, the fashion and glamor of the White House Correspondents' Dinner has intensified, transforming the event from a more intimate, down-to-earth function into a more formal (and black tie!) affair.

It makes sense that such an occasion would become more high-profile and carry higher stakes. As it becomes Harder and harder for White House reporters to do their jobs, and as the country's political landscape emerges more divided more than ever, the annual event became a sobering necessity to highlight the importance of balanced journalism and began to attract a much larger and influential crowd, and with attendees treating the sartorial requirements of the night with a new sense of seriousness and respect. .

Some of the highlights of the night? Vice President Harris wore a black sequined Céline dress with a sheer neckline, which was both elegant and understated. Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost, who hosted the evening, both wore classic Giorgio Armani looks. New couple Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris even made their red carpet debut in complementary Harbison ensembles.

That's not to say the evening wasn't also marked by some bolder fashion statements. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, for his part, divided the Internet when he arrived in a Carhartt hoodie printed with a bow tie; Her casual ensemble, complete with sports shorts and sneakers, proved to be a more tongue-in-cheek approach to dressing. Guests like Questlove also opted for a paint-splattered blazer. Little by little, the dinner becomes as much a fashion spectacle as an awards gala. The Oscars, who?

Below, see more notable looks from the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.