Gucci loves a good beach club





Gucci makes a splash for summer by introducing its Gucci Lido resort collection, as lively as a party on a Tuscan seafront. It's no secret that Italians love their the good life way of life. The gentle caress of a breeze provides that much-needed freshness, juxtaposed with the relentless Italian rays of light. A refreshing dip in a coastal body of water is punctuated by retreats on the coast, for another Aperol Spritz break. That murmur and chatter that stays in the background of the mind, complemented by the sweet beach club anthems that go on and on, never stopping for a moment. Conversations are made optional, but that party atmosphere still awaits you. It’s a story that has almost become synonymous with a facet of Italian life, repeatedly propagated through cinema, television and fashion. Situated between serenity and festivity, this summer fantasy is Gucci's muse for the season. Gucci Lido is the result of creative director Sabato De Sarno's passion for the Italian way of life which he experienced firsthand. A reminder of the Italian roots of Gucci (and De Sarno), the pool or beach clubs perched on the country's coasts are receiving attention like never before. Examined in all its forms, before influencing a full range of must-have summer products, the charm of coastal living translates into raffia and straw-effect canvas bags, hyper-dyed GG canvas accessories and resort wear that will leave any jet-setter to want to repeat an outfit for their summer stays. It is this very essence of vitality in the spontaneity that coastal towns demand, the fantasy that the landscape brings and the immeasurable pleasure felt that Gucci sought and then bottled in the creation of its Lido collection. A series of in-store pop-ups are planned to reiterate the house's commitment to bringing this resort atmosphere to customers around the world. Famous resort destinations, from Capri to the Hamptons and from St. Tropez to Porto Cervo, are set to welcome the collection in summer style. The same salty breeze and elemental immersions layer on top of each other like a layer of sunscreen adding dimension to what the house seeks to present: a feverish Italian seaside dream and its new capsule of bright colors. Because who can organize a reception à la dolce vita like the Italians? And who better to do it than an Italian luxury house like Gucci, which has developed a name for bigger and better living? Once you have finished this story, clickhereto catch up with our April 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/style/gucci-loves-a-good-beach-club-gucci-lido/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos