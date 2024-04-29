Carl Friedrik teams up with Hackett for UK collaboration





LONDON — Luggage brand Carl Friedrik is collaborating with Hackett and swapping its signature burnt orange accents for a dark chocolate brown as part of a new five-piece collection. The collection, set to release on May 2, is inspired by the idea of ​​Britishness. “People see the British man as a well-dressed man, as a man about town. There is a romantic side to this character,” said Niklas Oppermann, co-founder of Carl Friedrik with his brother Mattis, in an interview. Although Hackett has been interested in bags, luggage has never been a priority for the brand – until now. Styles from Carl Friedrik's collaboration with Hackett. “We did not explore the full potential that this category can bring before meeting with Carl Friedrik's team and making a connection,” said Gianni Colarossi, vice president of product at Hackett. The teams worked together to find materials that could work. They ultimately decided to use polycarbonate shells in “navy blazer”; glossy gray lock frames; dark green linings and dark chocolate brown trim. Carl Friedrik is on a roll. The suitcases saw a surge in sales after being featured on hit HBO shows such as “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” which opened the brand to a whole new segment of customers. Thanks to the TV series, the brand saw 103% year-over-year growth. Carl Friedrik launched luggage just before the COVID-19 pandemic and it now accounts for half of his business. The brand offers 19 luggage variations and 40 bag styles. Prices range from £395 for a polycarbonate-shelled wheeled bag, to £735 for a Vachetta leather weekend bag. Carl Friedrik for Hackett. Although there were early signs that luggage would become a successful category, sales stalled due to travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Instead, people bought the brand's briefcases. “E-commerce was a booming category during lockdown. The problem with our e-commerce was that we were doing it for products that were not being used,” Oppermann said. After travel bans were lifted, luggage sales soared and the brand teamed up with wholesale partners such as Selfridges and Harrods, although the majority of business remains direct-to-consumer. Oppermann said selling through top retailers is “a point of validation and a feather in the cap for most brands,” and added that Carl Friedrik is exploring the idea of ​​adding more outlets to the detail. The brothers are considering big cities like London, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, where their products sell regularly. Theo James in “The Gentlemen”. Courtesy of Netflix North America represents 50 percent of the business; followed by the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, each with 20 percent. The remaining 10 percent comes from different countries around the world. “Even though the UK is smaller in numbers, it’s the country where we have the biggest presence and representation,” Oppermann said. “We are not rushing to enter new markets, as we are currently focusing on Northern Europe,” he added. In addition to the development of Europe, the brand wishes to expand its offering before targeting new customers and markets.

