Zendaya transforms the Challengers movie poster into a mini dress adorned with Swarovski crystals. Fans call it 'absolute killer' | Fashion trends





Zendaya's fashion choices for Challengers movie promotions have been nothing short of captivating. Each look was a unique masterpiece. However, the actor took fashion up a notch by delivering another iconic look in a shimmering custom Celia Kritharioti gown adorned with Swarovski crystals and showcasing the Challengers movie poster. Yes, you read that right. The actor, his stylist Law Roach and designer Celia Kritharioti brought the film's poster to life in a way that was both innovative and breathtaking. Keep scrolling to check out Zendaya's ensemble. Zendaya transforms Challengers movie poster into a Swarovski-embellished mini dress. (Instagram) Zendaya wears Challengers movie poster as dress HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Law Roach and Zendaya rarely miss the mark when delivering incredible fashion moments at red carpet events or movie promotions. This weekend, Law took to Instagram to share an Instagram post featuring the starlet wearing a custom Celia Kritharioti mini dress to promote the recently released film Challengers. “@challengersmovie but make it FASHION…Tashi made him wear it. Thank you @celiakritharioti for bringing the Challengers movie poster to life,” Roach wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Celia Kritharioti shared a video of the progress of making the dress with the caption Turning posters into fashion statements! No boundaries in fashion! A big thank you to @zendaya and @luxurylaw. The shimmering, crystallized dress depicts Zendaya's tennis star character, Tashi Duncan, wearing sunglasses and watching Josh O'Connor's Patrick and Mike Faist's Art Donaldson compete on the court. The dress features full-length bell sleeves, a round neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mini-length hemline that shows off her long legs. She styled the ensemble with embellished white pumps, pearl earrings and a statement ring. Finally, for the glamorous choices, she chose French manicured nails, shimmering gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara on lashes, feathered brows, rouge on cheeks, bronze highlighter on the contours and shiny caramel lips. She left her shoulder-length dirty blonde tresses loose in a side part and styled them into soft, vibrant waves. Fans loved Zendaya's unique look for the film's promotions and complimented her and Law Roach. Zoe Saldana wrote: “Beautiful as always.” One fan commented: “Absolute killer.” Another wrote: “It’s a service. » One user wrote: “Oh you both know you ate that.” One fan remarked, “Zendaya is wearing Zendaya. You are truly the supreme.” Meanwhile, the Challengers were released on Friday. The steamy film was directed by Luca Guadagnino and produced by Zendaya.

