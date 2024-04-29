Fashion
Pregnant Jenna Dewan beams while showing off baby bump in white dress at baby shower in Los Angeles
Jenna Dewan joined her pregnant pal Leah Renee Cudmore at a baby shower in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.
The Connecticut-born 43-year-old and the 38-year-old Canadian – neither of whom are married – are both expecting their third child, and they've clearly had a lot to discuss before the birth.
Jenna slipped her petite 5ft 2in frame into an off-the-shoulder white dress, which showed off her big baby bump, and accessorized with a matching handbag and sandals.
“A third pregnancy while you're chasing two other kids definitely makes you a little more tired,” Dewan said People last Tuesday.
“I find getting into bed at 9 p.m. definitely different this pregnancy. But overall, everything is going well. And it's been wonderful. But I'm probably a little more tired.
The Rookie actress and her fiancé of four years – Steve Kazee – welcomed their son Callum Kazee four years ago, and she is also mother to 10-year-old daughter Everly 'Evie' Tatum from her marriage to eight years with Channing, the leader of Step Up. Tatum, which ended in 2019.
On Sunday, Jenna – who has 14.3 million followers on social media – posted a Instagram slideshow featuring her family's white roses with a signed Post-It note and a tarot-like card promising “good things.”
Dewan also posted a video of the Grammy winner, 48, and her mixed brood enjoying a swim in the pool behind her $4.7 million six-bedroom home in Van Nuys.
“He constantly reminds me to rest,” the Peabody Award-winning producer gushed about Steve.
“He’s really good with cravings and he’s also great at helping Eve and Callum with their schedules. And it constantly reminds me to rest, which is really nice. He's amazing that way.
Jenna admitted on the Jennifer Hudson Show on March 29, “we've been engaged forever,” but they've been “setting the date and starting” wedding planning lately.
Dewan first met Kazee in 2012 backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in Manhattan, where he was performing his hit Broadway musical, Once.
But the star producers of The Devil on My Doorstep didn't do it start dating until March 2018 – seven months before filing for divorce from the Magic Mike star, 44.
Jenna and the Magic Mike star, 44, (left, pictured in 2017) – who is engaged to her Blink Twice director Zo Kravitz – will finally settle the dispute over profits from the Magic Mike franchise when their trial begins on the 8th December.
Dewan argued that Tatum used “marital funds” to acquire the intellectual property and that it was she who introduced him to her old friend Alison Faulk (M, pictured in 2022), who later choreographed the trilogy as well as Magic Mike Live.
The former backup dancer currently stars as Bailey Nune, the firefighter's wife of LAPD Officer John Nolan (2-L, Nathan Fillion), in the sixth season of The Rookie, which resumes Tuesday on ABC.
Speaking of which, Jenna and Channing – who is engaged to Blink Twice director Zo Kravitz – will finally settle the dispute over profits from the Magic Mike franchise when their trial begins on December 8.
Dewan argued that Tatum used “marital funds” to acquire the intellectual property and that it was she who introduced him to her old friend Alison Faulk, who went on to choreograph the trilogy as well as Magic Mike Live which gave birth on the reality TV show Max Finding Magic Mike. .
The former backup dancer currently stars as Bailey Nune, the firefighter's wife of LAPD officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), in the sixth season of The Rookie, which resumes Tuesday on ABC.
On April 15, the network officially renewed Alexi Hawley's police procedural for a seventh season.
