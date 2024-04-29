Connect with us

Why homemade is the new high

The first time Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi, husband and wife co-founders of Story mfg, visited a workshop in India in search of hand-woven fabrics, they discovered what they had initially perceived as a flaw fabric. On the workbench was a spool of cotton with a chatter zone, a strip of ladder-like holey irregularities. Saeed asked the weaver what happened. I was expecting some kind of technical reason, he remembers. But the guy said, “Oh, that's where I went for a cup of tea and I stopped and then I started weaving again.” The fabric had a story. The couple was hooked.

Tajar jacket in Antik Batik hand-printed cotton voile, 425, matching vest, 250, matching pants, 300, and Galy braided leather belt, 205
Seed Organic Cotton Bomber Jacket Story MFG, 1150

Lush Carpenter organic cotton pants Story mfg, 525

They decided to turn that chatter into a design element on the pocket of an oversized utility jacket: we embraced the imperfect and promoted it. It has become the USP of History making, the unisex brand he and Katy founded in Brighton in 2013, mfg is short for manufacturing. Heritage is another word for history, but as a new brand at the time, we didn't have one, says Saeed. Instead, it was about the legacy of every item we made.

Story mfg is one of many brands reframing handmade and homemade as essential luxury clothing. Labels like Kardo and Shadi (from India), Needles and Nepenthes (Japan), Percival, YMC andPikol (UNITED KINGDOM), Antique Batik (France) and Andersson Bell (Korea) sell products that might, at first glance, appear to have been ripped off the rails of a vintage store: shirts with playful, imperfect hand embroidery, shaggy '60s-style sweaters with threadbare details, as well as 1990s vintage pants with irregular dye stains. Men's fashion is abandoning its sober image in favor of more expressive pieces, according to Rikki Kher, founder of Afraid; since founding his brand in 2013, he's transformed block-printed cottons into boxy jackets and hand-woven ikats into oversized shirts. Slowly, there was a shift towards colors and prints that were less rigid and allowed the wearer to showcase their individuality, he says. .

Two looks from Andersson Bell
If men have become more comfortable wearing witty pieces, it's largely thanks to Foreshadow, the New York brand that popularized the bohemian-luxe revival with its patchwork quilt jackets, quaint cartoon knits, and embellished pants. Celebrity support has only fueled demand: Bodes' clientele includes athletes (Travis Kelce, Michael B Jordan), actors (Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ryan Reynolds) and entertainers (Jay-Z and Harry Styles) .

Bode Quilted Cotton Log Work Jacket, $1,800
Handwoven Kardo ikat Chintan shirt, 157

Story mfg organic cotton brewing hat, 195

Nishanth Chopra, founder of shadi, notes that this joy of living is a return to the past form. Back then, Indian men wore bright colors, beautifully printed turbans and exceptionally crafted shawls, he says. Adopting gender neutrality in clothing has also been key. And fabrics that might, to some, seem a little hemp, more aligned with the Glastonbury Festival stone circle than Brooklyn or Shoreditch, have been recontextualized with clean, oversized silhouettes that take inspiration from workwear. No harem pants here. It's about form and function in clothing, says Kher, who cites Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto among his inspirations. Some of Kardo's more delicate fabrics, found on chore coats, are lined with a sturdier fabric for added practicality. Chopra adds: It's not a hippie look.

Pikol Recycled Tablecloth Folders, 265 each
This trend is also driven by more political ideas. Our concept was to take women's crafts made by women at home and turn them into men's clothing, says Bodes designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, who reuses everything from tablecloths to handkerchiefs. It also shifts the focus to old and threatened professions. British label YMC offers denim shirts sewn with bird motifs and jackets with seed stitch details. With everything mass-produced today, craftsmanship has almost become punk, says Saeed Al-Rubeyi.

Fashion has long been a vehicle for protest. Today, it is not just clothing that constitutes a method of dissent. Young designers feel abandoned by the established fashion system and are speaking out to challenge it, says Sandy Black, professor of fashion, design and textile technology at the London College of Fashion and author of several books on sustainability and craftsmanship. They want the system to change and want to be the agents of change themselves.

Oshadi Regenerative Cotton Quilted Tailored Shirt, $375, and Bucket Hat, $95
The current operation of a fashion brand is closely linked to social and environmental policies, and young designers hold themselves accountable. shadi is a popular example. Its founder, Chopra, grew up in a manufacturing family in the clothing-heavy region of Tamil Nadu, where the Kaveri River flowed red with dyes expelled from factories. shadi was established in 2015 and works on a farm in Erode where cotton is grown, then woven and dyed naturally in nearby villages, then cut and sewn on the farm.

Our seed-to-seam process celebrates the farmer, the land, the artisans and the materials, he says. Our customers can trace their shirt to the field, knowing that it is made by a collective that receives a living wage.

Percival Crochet Sour Patch Cuban Shirt, 179
Small scale, stable and durable is often the manufacturing philosophy. PercivalThe brand's main European supplier uses solar energy to power its production cycles, according to the brand's London-based founder ChrisGove. Kher, on the other hand, says it can take up to 60 days to make the hand-spun and hand-woven khadi fabric. The fabric is dyed naturally, which can take another month, he says. But there is something valuable in this pace of production. Each of Kardos' pieces is tailor-made from start to finish and features a sewn-in care label, naming the makers.

Handmade items were once considered impossible to sell online, as each interpretation was slightly different. Now, Story mfg is sold at MrPorter and Goodhood, Kardo at Bergdorf Goodman and Anderson BelltoSSENSE. The same thing that happened to coffee and wine happened with clothing making, says Al-Rubeyi. People are hungry for knowledge.

