



The creations of Arizona natives Orlando Longmember of the Your nation, are nothing short of dramatic: dresses shimmering with delicate pearls, silks embroidered with symbolic flora and fauna. Some have been exhibited at places like the Denver Art Museum and the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles. While his imagination is fueled by his upbringing days spent watching his grandmother sew and his nights stargazing on his family's sheep ranch, Dugi also finds inspiration in Santa Fe, where he has lived since 2010 .All the tribal, colonial and Spanish history is here, he said. It's very small, but it's also quite international. New Mexico's capital set to attract global audience by hosting first edition Santa Fe Native Fashion Week, the first of its kind in the country, to be held from May 2 to 5, where Dugi will present highlights of its collections for men and women. When he's not creating, he enjoys connecting with indigenous culture on the ancestral lands of the Tewa people or relaxing with a margarita. The Silver Coin margarita at Anasazi's Rosewood Inn is made with silver tequila and Cointreau. Hotel Anasazi/Rosewood At the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, visitors can shop at the Case Trading Post, which has a selection of artwork for sale. Addison Doty The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian THE Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian is best known for the Jim and Lauris Phillips Center for the Study of Southwestern Jewelry, which features some 700 works by Navajo and Pueblo artisans, past and present. Visitors can shop at Case Trading Post, which Dugi says has a good selection of price ranges from affordable to upscale. Examples include bold vintage squash blossom necklaces made by Zuni and an intricate inlaid Laguna/Chiricahua Apache bracelet. The bond gallery Although Santa Fe has no shortage of galleries and artists, Dugi is drawn to the contemporary collaborations between designer Din Yazzie Johnson and Pueblo designer Gail Bird at The bond gallery. In addition to the turquoise jewelry commonly associated with Native American crafts, Johnson and Bird work with 18-karat gold, semi-precious stones and pearls. Dugi says: “I'm drawn to work like theirs: based on traditional and indigenous forms, but not what most people expect. Designers Gail Bird and Yazzie Johnson work with 18-karat gold, semi-precious stones and pearls. James D. Hart The vaults of the Advanced Research School house more than 12,000 pieces of pottery, basketry and rare objects. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi In summer, Dugi lingers Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi their terrace Is a shady outdoor spot just steps from the 400-year-old Santa Fe Plaza. You can have lunch and watch people from all over the world walk by, he says. At Anasazi Restaurant, there's plenty to love about the seasonal menu, like cheese from Tucumcari Mountain and bread from Sage Bakehouse, a bakery located in the foothills of the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Dugi's favorite drink is a perennial favorite: You can't go wrong with a Silver Coin margarita, the hotel's signature cocktail made with silver tequila and Cointreau. The Advanced Research School “The School of Advanced Research It's a wow if you get the chance to visit, says Dugi. He recommends public tours of the institution's vaults, which house more than 12,000 pieces of pottery, basketwork and rare objects, such as a pair of 1,500-year-old woven yucca sandals and a Navajo garment with a black and white twill pattern. of a Hopi man's dress. The latter two inspired Dugi to design a silk caped jumpsuit with a belt featuring a houndstooth pattern in cactus fiber and wool.

