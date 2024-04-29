Aztecs win third straight MW championship





CRESWELL, Oregon — The San Diego State men's golf team won its third consecutive Mountain West championship, defeating New Mexico in a one-hole playoff at Emerald Valley Golf Club, par 72 and 7,210 yards, Sunday in Creswell, Oregon. The Aztecs, who tied the Lobos with one group to play in regulation, became the first team to win three straight MW titles since UNLV from 2016-18 and just the third program overall (UNM has won four consecutively from 2003 to 2006). SDSU, which entered the tournament 31st in the latest Clippd team rankings scorecard (April 24), now has six MW crowns, placing UNLV second in league history, behind only the eight New Mexico titles. San Diego State also clinched the league's guaranteed spot in an NCAA regional. The Aztecs entered the final day of the tournament tied for second with San Jose State and two shots behind Colorado State, but shot an under-par 285 on Sunday and finished tied with the Lobos at -11 after regulation. . SDSU sophomore Chanachon Chokprajakchat (Bangkok, Thailand) and junior Justin Hastings (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands), both birdied the 577-yard, par-5 18th hole to tie San Diego State, but runner-up in the junior tournament Shea lague (Jamul, Calif./Steele Canyon HS) saw his birdie attempt fail on the 18th, forcing a one-hole playoff. Both teams returned to tee box 18 to replay the hole, with No. 20 UNM emerging from the first five-way with a one-shot lead thanks to Oliver Cage's birdie. Aztecs needing two-strike swing from second five, sophomore Tyler Kowack (San Diego/Canyon Crest Academy) and Hastings both made birdies to win another SDSU title. Colorado State finished third at -8, while San Jose State was the only other team under par at -2. Fresno State and Nevada are each tied for fifth at +1. Lague shot a final round 2-under 70 to finish regulation at 6-under 210, one shot behind Boise State's Cole Rueck (-7). Lague was 3 under with three birdies and no bogeys through 14 holes, but made bogey on the 390-yard par-4 15th and carded a gamble to post a 70. UNLV's Caden Fioroni and Fresno State's Matthew Sutherland finished one shot behind Lague in third at -5, while New Mexico's Albert Boneta and Colorado State's Connor Jones each finished fifth at -4. Hastings, meanwhile, was tied for seventh out of 55 golfers with a 3-under 213 after a 1-under 71 on Sunday. Hastings notched four birdies on the day, including two on the final four holes, which offset three bogeys. Chokprajakchat carded a 1-under 71 to finish tied for 13th at par 216. Chokprajakchat made the third birdie of the day with two bogeys (none over the final 13 holes), moving up 15 spots for the round. Senior Jackson Moss (San Diego/Point Loma HS) tied for 32nd at +4 with a 1-over 73 on Sunday. Moss made two birdies and three bogeys in his final round. Kowack is tied for 36th overall at +5 with a 5-over 77 today. Kowack opened with a 2-over 74 on Friday and came back even with a 70 on Saturday, but unfortunately fell to 5 over his last five holes, going from par to +5 for the tournament before making the big one. playoff birdie. The NCAA Selection Show will air on Golf Channel Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT, with regionals taking place at six sites May 13-15, followed by the NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa near Carlsbad, California. 2024 Mountain West Championship

Emerald Valley Golf Club – Creswell, Oregon

Par 72, 7,210 yards

Results of the third day (April 28, 2024) Team rankings

1. *No. 31 San Diego State282-286-285853 (-11) 2. No. 20 New Mexico286-286-281853 (-11)

3. Colorado State284-282-290856 (-8)

4. San Jose State287-281-294862 (-2)

T5. Nevada285-293-287865 (+1)

T5. Fresno State285-287-293865 (+1)

T7. Wyoming290-291-287868 (+4)

T7. UNLV287-288-293868 (+4)

9. Boise State295-287-290872 (+8)

10. Utah State294-276-305875 (+11)

11. Air Force304-298-298900 (+36)

* SDSU beat New Mexico in playoff by one hole Individual leaders (Top 6 out of 55 players + SDSU) 1. Cole Rueck (Boise State)73-68-68209 (-7)

2. Shea lague (San Diego State)67-73-70210 (-6) T3. Caden Fioroni (UNLV)68-71-72211 (-5)

T3. Matthew Sutherland (Fresno State)68-70-73211 (-5)

T5. Albert Boneta (New Mexico)72-72-68212 (-4)

T5. Connor Jones (Colorado State)72-70-70212 (-4)

—

T7. Justin Hastings (San Diego State)69-73-71213 (-3)

T13. Chanachon Chokprajakchat (San Diego State) 72-73-71216 (E)

T32. Jackson Moss (San Diego State)77-70-73220 (+4)

T36. Tyler Kowack (San Diego State)74-70-77221 (+5)

