Team USA earns third straight victory, beats Latvia 7-1





LJ Mooney (West Mifflin, Pa.) put his name in the goal column at 7:55 of the second when he benefited from a great pass from Connelly. After an extended offensive zone possession, Connelly drove behind the Latvian net and threw a pass to Mooney in the slot, who made it. Emery was credited with the secondary assist for his first multi-point effort of the tournament. After scoring on a play that was reviewed and ruled offside earlier in the period, Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) scored a good goal with 4:25 left in the second to make it the fifth straight goal for the UNITED STATES. Logan Hensler (Woodbury, Minn.) created the play behind the net by centering it over Stiga in the slot. He deflected it to Eiserman, who scored his tournament-leading sixth goal through the back door. With 1:07 left in the second period, Latvia's Daniels Serkins scored a goal over Kempf's shoulder, ending the goaltender's shutout streak at 98:53 to open the U18 Championship. Hagens added a sixth goal for the American team on the power play, just before the middle of the third period. He shot from the left point after being set up by Max Plante (Hermantown, Minn.) and Eiserman. Connelly rounded out the game's scoring with a Trevor Zegras-style lacrosse goal for his second score and fourth point of the night. Kempf finished with 20 stops to earn his second victory in as many starts. Caleb Heil (Victoria, Minn.) relieved Kempf with 13:21 left in regulation and had a clean sheet, stopping all four shots he saw. After a day off tomorrow, Team USA will complete the preliminary round Tuesday, April 30 evening against host Finland to decide the winner of Group A. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local / 11:00 a.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on NHL Network. REMARKS: With two goals scored, including the game winner, and two assists, Trevor Connelly was named Team USA Player of the Game… The United States went 3-4 on the power play while Latvia had a record of 0-2… Team USA outshot Norway, 37- 25… For complete tournament information, including full schedule, broadcast information, statistics and ranking, click here … Team USA news, including interviews and tournament highlights, can be found at TeamUSA.USAHockey.com.

