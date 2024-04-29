



BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania. // Jack Tarzy (So/Medford, NJ) and team captain Ben Valdez (Jr/Stevenson Ranch, Calif.) earned All-Patriot League honors by leading Navy to third place at the 2024 Patriot League Men's Golf Championship held at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Calif. Pennsylvania, this weekend. This was the sixth time in as many appearances that Navy finished third or better when the championship was held at Saucon Valley CC (1st – 2003, '08, '18 / 2nd – fall 1996, '13). Loyola held a 9-shot advantage over Navy heading into the final round after covering the first 36 holes with a 12-over 588. The Greyhounds then shot a 5-over par 293 in Sunday's final round to win the Patriot League title . with a par 881 of 17 (296-292-293). This was Loyola's fifth championship (2014-2015-2017-2021-2024) since joining the league in 2014. Colgate shot the lowest round of the tournament on Sunday and moved from sixth to second in the final standings with a par 894 of 30 (302-302-290). Navy, meanwhile, was consistent throughout the three-day tournament, putting together rounds of 299, 298 and 299 to finish with 32-over (896) and place third. Lehigh, the host institution, finished one shot behind Navy in fourth with an 897 (300-301-296), followed by Lafayette (296-307-302=905), Bucknell (303-303-299=905) , Holy Cross. (299-304-302=905) and Army (291-315-304=910). Tarzy and Valdez earned first-team All-Patriot League recognition after finishing in the top five to pace the Mids. The last time Navy had two players earn first-team All-Patriot League honors was in 2021, when Charlie Musto and Keegan Shreves tied for third to lead the Mids into second place. Tarzy, who placed 18th a year ago in his Patriot League Championship debut, put together a fantastic tournament that saw him finish just one stroke behind the individual medalist, Carlo Pizzano of Loyola, in second position. Tarzy shot a 3-par 219 (73-72-74), as did Loyola's James Rico (72-73-74). It was the best individual finish by a Navy player since Charlie Musto earned individual medalist honors in 2018 at Saucon Valley Country Club. Meanwhile, Valdez entered the weekend without ever finishing in the top 20 in the Patriot League championship. The third-year player bounced back from an opening round 76 to shoot 1-over in the final two rounds to secure a tie for fifth place with three other players and just 3 shots behind the winner. Chip Deegan (So/Newport Beach, Calif.) entered the final round with an opportunity to earn All-Patriot League honors, but slipped to 21st in the final standings (74-76-79=229) with a par 79 of 7 on the last 18 holes. Derek Weaver (So/Hackettstown, Va.) saved his best for last, shooting a 3-over par 75 in the final round to tie for 30th with a 17-over par 233 (80-78-75). Luc Lombardo (Fr / Severna Park, Md.) (77-80-77=234) and Noah Nuez (Jr / Laveen, Arizona) (76-80-78=234) tied for 36th, with each player closing the tournament with 18-overs. 2024 Patriot League Men's Golf Championship

Winning team: Loyola (296-292-293=881)

Individual medalist: Carlo Pizzano, Loyola (73-71-74=218)

Player of the Year: Carlo Pizzano, Loyola

Rookie of the Year: Alex Creamean, Bucknell

Coach of the Year: Chris Baloga, Loyola First Team All-Patriot League 1. Carlo Pizzano, Loyola / T2. James Rico, Loyola / T2. Jack Tarzy , Navy / 4. Dugan McCabe, Colgate / T5. Robbie Herzig, Colgate/T5. Nolan Schuermann, Holy Cross / T5. Sean Saw, Lafayette / Ben Valdez, Navy Second Team All-Patriot League 9. Sam Barton, Lehigh/T10. John Heckel Jr., Army/T10. Andres Barraza, Bucknell / T10. Ryan Scollins, Holy Cross ### Switch to Navy ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/4/28/mens-golf-tarzy-valdez-garner-all-patriot-league-honors-mids-place-third-at-patriot-league-mens-golf-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos