Fashion
What style of men's clothing should you choose this summer?
Your linen and cotton shirts have competition this summer. This season, men's fashion brands are focusing on crochet clothing and why not? It's cool. It's colorful. It's here to stay.
Taking inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram mood boards, even top designers and specialty boutiques are reinventing the classic craft of interweaving loops of yarn with a hook and using it to make multiple pieces of knit and crochet men's clothing like sets, shirts, hats, gloves. and even pants – it all fits the millennial sensibility.
Fashion-forward guys love these lightweight pieces that help them elevate their everyday wardrobe, just like the K-drama-inspired outfit ideas from a few seasons ago.
While the crochet trend is growing in popularity, there is another yarn craft called knitting, which is often confused and used interchangeably with crochet. The two techniques are considered sister professions, but There are key differences when you compare crochet and knitting stitches.
So whether you're looking to become the next Olympic gold medal diver Tom Daley, who loves knitting in his spare time, or simply want more information before committing to the menswear trend, our Knitting or crochet guide will help you decide which is better. for you.
Knitting or crochet: what is the difference?
Knitting and crochet are yarn-based crafts that work with interlocking and knotted loops of yarn to create a garment, but they differ in technique and the types of garments they are best suited for. Here are some of the main differences between the two:
- The technique used: Knitting uses two needles to interweave threads to make fabric, while crochet uses a single hook to create a garment from yarn.
- The fabric that is created: Knitting creates a delicate, drapey fabric that is best suited for making pieces like sweaters, socks, and mittens, while crochet produces more structured items like hats, sweaters, and blankets. However, popular garments like shirts, vests and pants can be made using both techniques.
- The elasticity and size of the parts: Crochet tends to be bulkier and stronger while knitting offers more stretch and drape, ideal for garments like scarves and mittens.
- The extensibility of the garment: Knitting stitches are interlocking loops, allowing for more stretch, while crochet stitches resemble knots and are more strong and sturdy.
- Fixed errors in both professions: Correcting mistakes in crochet is easier since you work one stitch at a time, whereas if you drop a stitch in knitting, it can lead to unraveling, called “ladging.”
Knit or crochet shirts: which one to choose to assert your style?
Pedro Pascal: The Mando suit does the job of making me look like this.
Pedro Pascal too: arrives on the red carpet with an appearance 🔻 pic.twitter.com/U8l6ak8nY1
— C 🍷 (@virtuelorien) February 22, 2023
While there is no clear answer as to which craft is easiest, it all depends on your personal preferences, the dexterity of your hands, and your willingness to learn a new style. Some find knitting easier, while others find crochet more intuitive and easier to master since there is only one hook.
In fact, both techniques offer a good learning curve, allowing beginners to start creating simple projects fairly quickly. One can always experiment with patterns and mix different colors of threads as they become more professional in the craft.
Also think about the type of pieces you want to create and how much time you can devote to them. Knitting is great for delicate patterns and garment making but can be more time-consuming, while crochet offers quicker projects and more room for error correction.
That said, ultimately it's about finding joy in the process of creating something for yourself, so choose what brings you the most happiness.
How to Style a Crochet Shirt or Knit Outfit
Now that you are familiar with both professions, it should be easier for you to make a choice and style your outfit. Here's how to make a crochet shirt.
- Pair it with matching pants to create a monotonous look: No, you don't need a body like Dwayne Johnson's to “rock” a crochet shirt, just a little style goes a long way. Wear your look with regular fit chinos or pants in the same color as your shirt to create a monotone look.
- Accessorize with a stack of chains and strappy sandals: Accessories are key to taking your look from basic to classic. Consider adding a stack of silver or gold chains, a pair of sunglasses, and a watch (since most crochet shirts are made with short sleeves) to elevate your outfit. Finish your look with strappy sandals for the perfect summer feel. Also keep the top two buttons open for added lightness.
- Pair it with linen shorts for the perfect beach look: Take your crochet shirts to the beach and upgrade your style with a pair of espadrilles or sliders to achieve that “cool guy on vacation” look.
- Distressed denim for an edge: If you prefer edgy dressing, pair your crocheted shirts with ripped jeans. You can also try a crochet vest and denim look.
- Polo shirts for a formal look: Many e-commerce brands make crochet polo shirts. Introduce a few knitted polo shirts to your formal wardrobe for a summer refresh.
(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Nick Jonas/Ilaria Urbinati)
