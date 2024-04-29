



It made the whole place sparkle. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce came out to support their friends Saturday at the fourth annual Patrick Mahomes 15 Gala and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic, and the pop star showed off a dazzling high-low look for the charity event. The “Fortnight” singer, 34, seduced in metallic green Maria Lucia Hohan dress ($2,405) while holding hands with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift turned heads in a metallic green dress as she joined boyfriend Travis Kelce at a charity gala in Las Vegas. 15andmahomies/INSTAGRAM Swift and Kelce held hands at the gala. 15andmahomies/INSTAGRAM Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla shared a photo with Swift from the event. Harry Santa/Instagram Her dress featured a low-cut back with tie details. Instagram The dark green model features a gathered bodice and thin straps, tied at the back with laces. While the Grammy winner who sat with host and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, 28, chose a designer dress for the gala, she accessorized with a surprisingly affordable necklace. Swift chose Vitaly's $120 Glittering chaina unisex style featuring two different styles of chunky gold chains connected by a paper clip style link and a dangling crystal. For more Page Six style… Swift wore her hair down in a soft style and sported her signature red lip. themeegvalenti/Instagram The couple enjoyed a night out at the Bellagio Hotel in Vegas. Instagram The “Shake it Off” singer is no stranger to high and low moments, having repeatedly mixed affordable pieces with high-end designs over the years, like her favorite Mazin jewelry under $100. As for Kelce, he looked dapper in a dark suit and dress shirt without a tie and the 2024 Super Bowl champion announced a special auction item from his famous girlfriend at the event. Okay, okay, okay, I think I was just talking to my partner, and we might have another alternative item that wasn't on the schedule,” Kelce told the crowd, adding, “Um , has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? Swift chose a Maria Lucia Hohan dress. Maria Lucie Hohan Swift wore a worn out Vitaly necklace. Vitaly Swift supported Patrick Mahomes at his annual charity event. Instagram Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla then auctioned off four tickets to one of Swift's upcoming US tour dates and an anonymous winner purchased them for a whopping $80,000. The “Down Bad” singer and NFL star also partied with the Mahomes in Vegas, enjoying a night out at the Aria Resort & Casino before the gala, which raised money for children in the need. Style and a good cause, what could be better?

