Second-hand fashion seller Vinted becomes profitable after a 61% increase in sales | Retail business





Online second-hand clothing seller Vinted announced a 61% increase in sales to almost 600 million (513 million), bringing the company out of the red for the first time amid an explosion in demand second-hand clothing. The Lithuania-based group said its growth was driven by entry into new markets, including Denmark and Finland; an expansion into luxury fashion thanks to the acquisition of the high-end second-hand fashion site Rebelle in 2022; and the launch of a verification service. Vinted said sales reached 596 million last year, around a third the size of Asos, while profit after tax was 17.8 million, compared with a loss of around 20 million a year earlier . The group employs more than 2,000 people, most of whom are based in Lithuania. Vinted's growth comes as concerns over sustainability, tight budgets and boredom with copied fashion on the high streets have led to a sharp rise in second-hand clothing sales, particularly among young people. Late last year, the company secured a $50 million credit facility to help it expand, including potentially acquiring other businesses and expanding its Vinted Go delivery service. Thomas Plantenga, chief executive of Vinted Group, said it was exploring various growth options, including expanding into new countries and product categories. “We see many opportunities ahead, so we must continue to balance profitability and investment opportunities to accelerate the achievement of our mission,” he added. Second-hand fashion is still a relatively immature market and represents only a tiny proportion of overall fashion. Our performance in 2023 not only proves that we can generate strong growth, but also that we are at the forefront of a market with enormous potential. The pre-loved category has grown in popularity. The reality TV show Love Island was sponsored by eBay and featured some contestants acting as influencers to promote second-hand style. Major retail chains, including Primark, also host second-hand sections in their stores. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Despite the shift, online second-hand specialists have struggled to make money, and Vinted's rivals Depop and RealReal reported losses last year. Amid intense competition among sellers, marketplace eBay recently removed all seller fees for second-hand fashion items. Sales of second-hand clothing and shoes are on track to account for a tenth of the global fashion market next year. Global sales of second-hand clothing jumped 18% last year to $197 billion ($156 billion) and are expected to reach $350 billion in 2028, according to a GlobalData report for resale specialist ThredUp. This milestone is expected to be reached a year later than expected, with global growth remaining slightly below previous estimates.

