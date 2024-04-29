Jennifer Garner Goes Glamorous at Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2024





Jennifer Garner once again brings her classic glamor to the red carpet. The actress, 52, attended Daily Front Rows' 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday (April 28) to present the Hairstylist of the Year award to her own hairstylist (and close friend) Adir Abergel. The star looked radiant in a color-block Rosie Assoulin dress with an off-the-shoulder sky blue bodice and dark red skirt. She accessorized with Briony Raymond jewelry, strappy red heels and a red clutch. Her hair was styled in her chic side-swept waves and she kept her glamor soft and simple. Jennifer Garner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

At the awards ceremony, Garner spoke fondly of his friend of over 20 years while presenting him with the Hairstylist of the Year award. Their relationship began when Abergel styled Garner for a magazine shoot more than two decades ago and he has worked with her ever since. When the two spoke with PEOPLE in 2022, they gushed about each other, saying they had some of their hardest and happiest moments with each other. “Adir helped me get through some of the worst days, just messy days,” Garner said. “It doesn’t even have to be something huge, but it’s still a tough day for me.” In return, Abergel said Garner helped him when he “needed a little love” and called her “one of my favorite humans on the planet.” Adir Abergel and Jennifer Garner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Garners' appearance at the awards ceremony comes as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her cult romantic comedy, 13 In progress 30in which her character Jenna Rink is magically transported into her future self as a 30-year-old fashion editor. It was magical, Garner told PEOPLE about her many favorite memories from working on the film. She added that while it wasn't a huge movie, for her and her co-stars (including Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer), it was the biggest payday we've ever had, although it wasn't crazy . It was such a breakthrough, Garner remembers. We didn't know if it would be good or not, but we were all determined to win it. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer in 2023.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

13 In progress 30 is revered not only for its lovable characters, but also for its remarkable fashion moments. One particularly memorable outfit is Garner's multi-colored Versace mini dress that she wears during the Thriller film's iconic dance number. In an interview with PEOPLE, the film's costume designer Susie DeSanto said the dress was actually chosen a bit hastily because the crew was short on time. “The culture took the dress and ran with it,” DeSanto said of the dress's enduring popularity over the past 20 years. “The reason I think people are falling in love with it is because of Jen. I think anyone else in that role would have just been a cute movie, but I think at this point -there, she was exactly the right person with the right energy and ability to tap into her youth.

