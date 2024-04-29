Fashion
FADS “Neptune's Ball” Fashion Show Promotes Learning Experience
Student models from Syracuse University's Fashion and Design Society strutted their stuff in the Shaw Quadrangle. They wore flowing dresses and skirts and their heels clicked against the sidewalk. Small glowing spheres lined the corners of the Quad, aligned with the show's theme, Neptunes Ball.
“I think a lot of people don't realize how much it actually takes to put on a fashion show on a college campus and on a larger scale,” said Leah Jones, president of FADS. This is something so specific and so useful that FADS teaches, because if you're going to go into the field, you're going to need that type of experience.
On Sunday, FADS hosted Neptunes Ball, an entirely student-run fashion show. Student models presented 70 different sci-fi inspired outfits in a blue, black and beige color palette. Each look was adorned with creative accessories, including pearl necklaces and studded belts.
Zoe Boise, creative director of FADS, said film series like Star Wars, Star Trek and Dune inspired the theme of the semester's show. She said science fiction films often drew flowing, draped silhouettes, so the series sought to exploit that unique style.
Since FADS founder Aanya Singh, a 2021 graduate, defined the organization, it has grown into a group of very dedicated individuals working toward a common goal, Jones said. To make the club what it is today, Singh organized biannual fashion shows, photo shoots and created the club's electronic board, Jones said.
Being the only student organization that consistently puts on photo shoots and fashion shows makes us very special in that sense and you don't need any prior experience either, Jones said. We are here to help people build.
Jones said being part of FADS for the past four years has given him real-world experience in being in a leadership role and managing budgetary and logistics planning.
The fashion show took place for the first time on the Quad. However, this challenged the set design team. When we attempted to select design elements for a non-traditional environment, budget was a constraint.
Solange Jain | Staff photographer
The original plan was to put a set of sheer curtains on the Quad to fit the Neptunes Ball theme. Yet after talking with the finance board, they chose glowing sphere sculptures, still in their theme but also on a limited budget, said SU freshman and FADS member Nashaly Bonilla.
Young said the organization fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer. For many students, the group offered the unique experience of participating in a fashion show without having to pursue a career in design.
FADS gave me the ability to be unapologetically myself, especially being a science major, Jones said. Being part of FADS helped me realize that the area you specialize in doesn't always have to be the only thing you focus on, you can pursue your other passions as well.
For all specializations, FADS offers a space for creativity and learning allowing students to take a break from their traditional classes. The group hopes the Neptunes Ball and future biannual fashion shows will encourage people to join the FADS community, Bonilla said.
I'm a freshman, I'm not involved in a lot of things on campus, so it's kind of an escape for me, Bonilla said. Going to meetings means taking a break from the things I have to do for my classes and being with people who appreciate the arts and who also have very creative minds.
Published on April 28, 2024 at 11:30 p.m.
