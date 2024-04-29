Office work is career springboard for young men, survey finds





A recent survey reveals that young men could benefit from working in an office. getty As organizations strive to design hybrid work arrangements, new evidence suggests that young men benefit more from being in the office than their female counterparts. THE American Management Association questioned 1,000 knowledge workers and found that a third were in the office five days a week, another third three or four days a week, and the final third only went to the office two days or fewer a week. Like previous findings, the survey found that employees of all levels, ages and genders prefer hybrid working. Most employees said hybrid working helped them balance work obligations with personal commitments (79%) and improved their quality of life (73%). Nonetheless, a worrying gender divide has emerged. Women cited the increased lifestyle benefits of hybrid working, which could help them stay on track during busy mid-career years; men thought they were getting ahead by working in the office, study authors say to write. In particular, men early in their careers felt that being in the office promoted their professional growth: 52% said it increased their opportunities to be coached and developed, compared to just 30% of women in the same group. 'age. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The AMA authors suggest two different interpretations of this 22% gender gap. It's possible that women don't feel the need to be in the office to get ahead, but the AMA authors doubt this explanation. However, in the context of historical bias, a more likely interpretation is that young women simply do not have the same opportunities for advancement, whether in or out of the office, the study authors conclude. As a result, they suggest the office could be a stepping stone for young men, helping them advance more quickly. Consistent with these findings, previous research has indicated that women are left behind early in their careers and never catch up. According to research According to McKinsey and LeanIn.Org, the biggest barrier to women's advancement in the workplace occurs during the initial promotion to management. Men are much more likely than women to be promoted from entry-level positions to managers, and this early inequality also explains why there are fewer women at higher levels of management, and they can never catch up. their delay. This early career setback for women is often referred to as the broken rung of the women's career ladder. The AMA's investigation into hybrid work suggests the new work format could exacerbate broken ranks, making it even easier for young men to get that first promotion. AMA suggests that organizations have the potential to make a significant difference by prioritizing the development and coaching of all their employees, both in and out of the office. It is also their responsibility to recognize, recognize and adapt to changes to ensure equal access to senior leaders and equal opportunities for training and mentoring, regardless of remote, hybrid or in-person working formats. office, write the authors.

