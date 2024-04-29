Vancouver Fashion Week FW24 draws to a close





VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ — Another successful Vancouver Fashion Week is coming to a close. For the FW24 season, the highly anticipated 6-day industry event showcased the latest collections from local and international designers. As a spectacle of diversity, creative expression and innovation, VFW celebrates the transformative power of fashion and is committed to bringing together guests from around the world, positioning the city as a premier fashion destination. Vancouver Fashion Week (PRNewsfoto/VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK) This year's collections were more inspiring and revolutionary than ever. Highlights of the week included two Vancouver schools – La Salle college and VCC Vancouver – having the opportunity for ten of their students to showcase their collections on the VFW world stage. The inaugural “Person of Impact” award was given to an educator and fashion legend. Peggy Morrison, for his unwavering dedication, passion and inspiration to fashion students and trendsetters over the past 50 years. A video featuring messages of thanks and appreciation from her former students who have now gone on to incredible careers within the global fashion industry was played to a delighted audience. Continuing its philanthropic efforts, ATIRA X EWMA created a pink collection to honor breast cancer survivors and to raise funds for research. Contributing and supporting a cause that is too close to too many is a value that we defend in our fight against disease. And on this closing weekend, Vancouver Kids Fashion Week took place the day before the final jam-packed evenings of adult fashion shows, proving that fashion is for all generations. Please find the releases for each day of the showcase with reference to the individual designers who exhibited here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Jz2S9ANahm-LHyFcjdguoa-ww7oEhNcE?usp=sharing If you are an aspiring designer, makeup artist, hairstylist, show producer, photographer, videographer, team or team member, PR, party host/hostess, music enthusiast social media, content creator, wardrobe stylist or other, that If you are interested in getting involved with Vancouver Fashion Week, please contact the team now via our media email below regarding a collaboration potential. We are already planning next season's showcase at October 2024. Or, if you would like to get involved in sponsoring your brand or product, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to collaborate with exciting and dynamic creatives and founders. We rise by lifting others. Follow VFW here: Official site: www.vanfashionweek.com/

Instagram: @vanfashionweek The story continues About Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW): Vancouver Fashion Week was established in 2001 by founder Jamal Abdourahman. It is an organization dedicated to showcasing global talent in the fashion industry. The biannual event proudly showcases the latest fashion trends and creates partnerships and connections with Canadian and international designers. The VFW's vision is to create an inclusive and creative culture that transcends traditional parade boundaries. After all these (23) years, the event has gained worldwide recognition/press and continues to attract an intrigued audience and make a serious impact on the local fashion scene and beyond. For all media and press inquiries, images or additional information, please contact: Vancouver Fashion Week

For all media and press inquiries, images or additional information, please contact: Vancouver Fashion Week
[email protected]

