Boeing Starliner astronauts perform dress rehearsal ahead of May 6 launch (photos, video)

Even in quarantine, the first NASA astronauts to fly aboard the Boeing Starliner are still training for their mission just a week before launch.

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams completed a major dress rehearsal for their mission aboard the Boeing Starliner, known as the Crew Flight Test (CFT), on Friday (April 26). Training continues in preparation for takeoff scheduled for May 6 to the International Space Station.

With backup astronaut Mike Fincke nearby, the duo conducted a simulated launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) near Orlando, Florida. This included donning spacesuits, riding a new Airstream Astrovan II to United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V rocket, and boarding their spacecraft.

“As Edna Mode said, 'Luck favors the prepared,'” Fincke written the, formerly Twitter, citing an iconic character from the 2004 Pixar film “The Incredibles” about a family of superheroes. “We’ll be ready for launch day!”

Williams and Wilmore also recently took a video tour of one of their simulators, called the Boeing Mission Trainer, to demonstrate launch and landing procedures.

The trainer is used for emergency evacuation training and cargo operations at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) (Building 9) in Houston, essentially a giant warehouse filled with spacecraft models for various missions of astronauts.

Williams carefully pushed herself inside the coach and used the handles on the ceiling to demonstrate how she and Wilmore would squeeze into their seats on launch day. “This is my seat. So I also have access to all the displays and controls. And we will work side by side, together,” she said in the NASA Commercial Crew video. count onposted online Friday.

“It's a pretty comfortable chair. I'm going to take a nap now,” Williams joked, closing his eyes while relaxing on the seat.

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft for Crew Flight Test sits atop its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket (not visible) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket is inside ULA's Vertical Integration Facility, not far from Space Launch Complex 41, where the mission will launch to the International Space Station. (Image credit: United Launch Alliance/X)

Boeing and SpaceX received lucrative contracts from NASA in 2014 to send commercial crew missions to the ISS, after the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. In the meantime, NASA flew all of the craft's crews Russian Soyuz spacecraft until SpaceX's first test flight in 2020; Some Americans still use Soyuz for technical and political reasons as well.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon has flown 11 operational missions with astronauts to the ISS over the past four years, but Starliner has encountered numerous technical problems. Starliner's first uncrewed flight to the ISS in 2019 did not reach its destination due to numerous software issues. Dozens of fixes later, a second uncrewed ISS flight reached the orbiting facility in 2022.

The CFT, however, was further delayed to 2023 after Boeing and NASA discovered new problems. Some of the most critical problems involved the main parachutes (the hangers carried less load than the engineers thought) and the wiring (much of it covered in flammable P213 tape).

During a media tour at JSC in March that Space.com participated in, Boeing and NASA officials all emphasized that the spacecraft's past problems were behind them. The astronauts also said the same thing, although as former US Navy test pilots they also know that the first flight tests with humans will reveal new problems. “When you do testing, you expect to find things. We expect to find things,” Wilmore said in remarks broadcast live on NASA Television from KSC on April 25.

Three NASA astronauts on their way to a dress rehearsal for the Boeing Starliner's first mission with humans, called Crew Flight Test (CFT). They are aboard Astrovan II, an Airstream crew transport vehicle intended for Starliner launches. From left to right: CFT Commander Butch Wilmore, CFT Pilot Suni Williams, and CFT Alternate Mike Fincke. Fincke is also commander of Starliner-1, the first operational mission. (Image credit: Mike Fincke/NASA/X)

The Starliner spacecraft that Wilmore and Williams are using has already been to space once, on this 2019 excursion known as the orbital flight test. It now sits atop Atlas V in ULA's Vertical Integration Facility, not far from Space Launch Complex 41, where it will launch to the ISS for a roughly week-long mission.

Fincke, who will command the first operational mission to the ISS no earlier than 2025, showed off the spacecraft's harmless burn mark during re-entry five years ago in a photo on X, formerly Twitter. “I took this picture of Butch [Wilmore] just before starting crew entry procedures with #Boeing's best pad team,” Fincke wrote.

Butch Wilmore, Crew Flight Test commander, outside the Boeing Starliner spacecraft during a dress rehearsal April 26, 2024. The burn mark on the side of the spacecraft is a harmless reentry souvenir during an uncrewed mission known as an orbital flight test. , in 2019. (Image credit: Mike Fincke/NASA/X)

CFT passed its final flight readiness review on Thursday April 25, although as with all launches, safety and weather checks will continue throughout liftoff.

After launch, Wilmore and Williams will conduct a number of tests to certify the Starliner spacecraft for operational missions. Procedures include extensive manual flying in case future crews need to override automatic systems, testing an emergency power-up using the solar panels, and simulating scenarios in which a crew loses communication with Mission Control in Houston , where officials from Boeing and NASA will do so. work with the CFT astronauts.

If the CFT flight goes as planned, Fincke will command the first operational mission (Starliner-1) no earlier than early 2025, for a normal six-monthly rotation on the ISS. Also aboard Starliner-1 will be Scott Tingle of NASA and Joshua Kutryk of the Canadian Space Agency.

The ISS is expected to continue accepting crews through 2030. SpaceX and Boeing will alternate astronaut missions to the orbiting facility to keep it full, alongside Soyuz, which carries crews led by Russian cosmonauts. Russia has committed to operating the ISS until at least 2028.