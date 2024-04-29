Met Gala 2024: how to watch fashion's biggest night





The exhibition will feature approximately 250 rare items from the Costume Institutes' permanent collection that span more than 400 years of fashion history, including designs by some of the world's most revered fashion visionaries and houses such as Dior , Schiaparelli, Givenchy and many more. According to Voguesome garments are too fragile to wear, including an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth ballgown, and will be displayed via video animation, light projection, AI, CGI and other forms of sensory stimulation. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met GalaKevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Who are the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs? In addition to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, this year's celebrity co-chairs include Jennifer Lopez, actor Zendaya, musician Bad Bunny and actor Chris Hemsworth. This same East the Met Gala? Organized and chaired by Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a truly iconic annual celebration of haute couture (colloquially known as the Oscars of fashion). A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, it is usually timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition in May each year. The only exception was in 2021, when the gala was held in September due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event raises eight-figure sums and invites around 600 of the world's most famous actors, models, designers, captains of industry, editors, and generally some of the most influential and powerful people in the world. Naomi Campbell in 2023Getty SJP in 2014Getty Jared Leto will be present in 2019Getty MK and Ashley Olsen in 2015Getty Who is expected at the 2024 Met Gala? Although the 2024 guest list has not been made public, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss, Anne Hathaway, Jenna Lyons, Tom Brady and Blake Lively have participated in recent years. As always, the creators were present in the company of famous muses. Of course, the big question this year is whether Taylor Swift will attend the 2024 Met Gala with boyfriend Travis Kelce after being away from the iconic event for a good few years. That remains to be seen.

