Drumheller will soon break the record for the largest dinosaur dress-up game





Article content People in prehistoric attire took to the streets of Drumheller on Saturday in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs. The fun of so many dinosaurs on the street was part of the Jurassic Jamboree, an event organized by Travel Drumheller. Marketing manager Keri Looijen called it a weekend of dinosaur fun.

Article content To meet Guinness' requirements, Looijen said 3,000 bracelets were distributed to track those in costume. The record has not yet been finalized by Guinness, but Looijen expects to know the official figures in the coming days. A similar dinosaur party in Dundurn, Saskatchewan, last year, which had more than 1,000 participants, stimulated discussions among the Travel Drumheller team, according to Looijen. Why don't we have this? If Drumheller was, that's what we have dinosaurs. It belongs here because we are the capital of dinosaurs. The Dundurn event has not been verified by Guinness, so the current holder of the dinosaur gathering crown was an event in Los Angeles in 2019 that brought together 252 people. cal We knew we could break that one (252 people) no problem, she said. A Guinness World Records Referee was in Drumheller for the weekend to oversee the event and make sure it was official. With the overwhelming number of dinosaurs, he had to take everything with him to London to check it out. In terms of costumes, Looijen said there were triceratops, diplodocus, velociraptors, stegosaurs and lots of T-Rex.

Article content People came from all over North America, she said. It was incredible the draw we had across Canada and the United States. It was humbling to see that so many people love dinosaurs and do crazy things like this. Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg called the event incredible. People were just excited to be in our valley, and actually, because we're the dinosaur capital of the world, just to be involved in something so incredible, she said. Colberg said such events increase tourism during shoulder seasons and boost the local economy and businesses. This was a game changer for some of them and really got them off to a good start to the tourist season. Looijen said a similar event was planned for next year, probably without a record attempt unless someone manages to surpass his.

