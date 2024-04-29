Tennessee men's golf falls short, suffers SEC championship loss | Golf

Tennessee men's golf couldn't overcome a slow start and fell in heartbreaking fashion in the SEC Championship Match Play quarterfinals to No. 22 Texas A&M, 3-2.

Entering the 18th hole, redshirt freshman Bruce Murphy was down one rally out of three after the 11th hole.

Unable to once again beat A&Ms Jaime Montojo to force a playoff hole, Tennessee ended its SEC championship aspirations.

This year, the SEC was arguably golf's most dominant conference, with nine of the 14 teams ranked in the rankings.top-25entering the tournament led by No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Vanderbilt with three additional teams in the top 10.

The SEC Championship consists of three rounds of Stroke Play followed by three rounds of Match Play. The top eight teams after the final round of Stroke Play qualify for the match play portion of the tournament.

Tennessee entered the stroke portion of the tournament with high expectations and aspirations after winning its final tournament of the season, the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.

Last April, the Vols advanced to the semifinals for the first time since match play was added, but fell short against Vanderbilt.

Most notably at last year's tournament, former Vol and current LIV golfer Caleb Surratt won the SEC individual championship after shooting a total of 14 under in three rounds to outscore the field by six shots, becoming the fifth Vol in program history to win an SEC individual title and first freshman since Alabama's Justin Thomas in 2012.

The first round of the tournament saw Tennessee play solid golf and post a team score of 3 under to finish in fifth place.

The Vols' effort was not led by any one player in the first round of play, with each player fighting back to stay in a hotly contested position.

Murphy, alongside redshirt seniors Bryce Lewis and Jake Hall, would finish the day with a 1-under performance, each overcoming their own set of challenges during the round.

Tennessee would leave the first day feeling like it had left something on the table, with a few too many bogeys on a course that other teams were beginning to unravel.

Taking on a veteran role, Lewis would explode in the second round, climbing 15 spots in the rankings on moving day with an overall score of 5 under, three behind the leader in third place.

Coming out of the bunker for a clutch eagle on 15 following a bogey, Lewis alongside at-par or below-par scores from the other Vols would keep Tennesee in the mix of contention.

Still fifth, Tennessee was six shots behind Vanderbilt, ready to do some damage heading into the final round of Stroke Play.

Thanks to other teams having lackluster final rounds, Tennessee's 5-under third-round score would leave them tied for first place with Auburn at 14-under.

This is the second straight year the Vols topped the standings and posted back-to-back 14-under performances, which tied a program record at the SEC Championships.

Sophomore Evan Woosley-Reed jumped 29 spots in the leaderboard in the third round after shooting 5 under, with a flawless 4 under back nine.

Lewis will not be able to win the individual title and will fall to sixth place. This finish, however, marks his career-best SEC Championship placement.

Also finishing in the top ten, Hall would shift gears late and shoot 4 under overall, tied for seventh place.

Losing the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed heading into match play, Tennessee faced No. 7 seed Texas A&M.

Tennessee is one of three schools to advance to the match play portion of the SEC Championships in the last three years, showing the sustained success head coach Brennan Webb has achieved during his tenure.

The Vols quickly found themselves in a precarious match play situation against the Aggies, with redshirt sophomore Lance Simpson unable to keep up with Phichaksn Maichon, losing by four holes.

Hall faced Daniel Rodriguez and battled until the 12th hole, where Rodriguez would capitalize on three poorly played holes to finish Hall, winning by two holes.

Providing the spark for Tennessee during match play, Lewis would dominate his opponent, Aaron Pounds, never losing the lead and winning the match by three holes.

Providing a spark of hope to the Vols, Woosley-Reed would win a dramatic match against Michael Heidelbaugh.

Taking the lead with two holes to play after losing as many as four holes through the front nine, Woosley-Reed held off Heidelbaugh after a closely contested affair.

The deciding match for the quarterfinals would be Murphy's battle against Montojo.

With Murphy unable to produce a final push, Tennessee would be eliminated from the tournament by the Aggies by a score of 3-2.

Texas A&M could no longer advance after losing in the semifinals to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores then faced Auburn in the SEC Match Play finale and fell 3-2.

Disappointing end of the week. “It's not our best stuff today and nothing has been handed to you at this point in the tournament,” Webb said in aTweeterfollowing the loss. It's time to prepare for the NCAA Tournament and finish what has been a great year strong.

This isn't the end for the Vols, with the NCAA Regionals set to take place on May 12, Tennessee needs to regroup and take the positives from this tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m. ET and will air on theGolf Channel.