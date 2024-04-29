Fashion
Fashion Icon Mary McFadden's 'High Priestess of Haute Couture' Exhibition Opens at Drexel
Drexel University Honors Fashion Icon Mary McFadden's Modern Ritual with Gala by invitation only
reception on Friday May 10 which will bring together Philadelphia's fashion and cultural leaders, followed by an exhibition open to the public. Mary McFadden will travel from her home in New York to attend the retrospective exhibition reception, where she will be on hand throughout the evening to discuss various vignettes from her life's work, which takes guests on a luxurious travel around the world. The exhibition is made possible thanks to a donation to The Robert and Penny Fox Historical Costume Collection (FHCC) from Drexel Universities Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design, to establish the Mary McFadden Archives at Drexel.
The exhibition celebrates the American designer's incredible influence and will place her work in the context of her artistry and technique, showcasing her methods which include her Marii pleating, unique hand-painted textiles and opulent beads and embellishments. .
I am honored that much of my work is on display and available for the public to see up close. This represents a lifetime collaboration of two of my favorite things: fashion design and travel,” said Mary McFadden. I have a strong connection to the Philadelphia area, which makes this event even more special and a bit of a homecoming.
Harold Koda, former chief curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, once called McFadden a design archaeologist. Her quest for knowledge led her to travel the world and inspired her collections, each bearing the name of an era in history, an artistic or literary movement, or an ancient civilization. Fashion critics and insiders have long praised McFadden for the artisan quality of her work, from her hand-painted and hand-quilted silks to her burnished gold macramé bodices and trims. Its proprietary Marii pleated fabric, developed in 1975, was created with a six-step heat treatment for Fortuny-like pleats that remain intact after wearing and cleaning. She featured Marii pleated pieces in every collection, in colors dyed to specifications in Japan for each season, making her one of the most recognizable designers in late 20th century American fashion.
McFadden had an exceptionally thorough approach to his work that produced unprecedented creativity and artistic freedom, said Rachel Sepielli, assistant curator, Mary McFadden Archive, at FHCC. Critics have regularly commented that his designs are entirely original and wearable works of art. While his silhouettes were often considered easy to wear, his surface techniques were sophisticated and his color combinations unexpected. Sensual and modern, McFadden clothing was designed for women who aren't afraid to forge their own path.
The exhibition will draw heavily on primary materials from the Mary McFadden Archives at Drexel University, creating an immersive experience and allowing for a greater understanding of this unconventional designer. Approximately 40 mannequins will be on display wearing some of McFadden's most finely crafted dresses, coats and separates, as well as a rich array of ephemera, including design drawings and personal papers.
Throughout his heyday, McFadden's works appeared on the most influential and stylish American women. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wore one of her Marii pleated column dresses to the 1976 opening. The glory of Russian costume at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In a 1983 letter, Gloria Steinem wrote to McFadden: Thanks to a friend who gave me one of your classic pleated dresses, I have just returned from your showroom where I treated myself to two… And then having seen your showroom. , I would like to move in. This letter will be part of the exhibition. McFadden was often said to be his best model, and she was frequently photographed wearing his own designs, becoming his best spokesperson.
The gift confers a curatorial position within FHCC and will provide students, scholars and the general public with unprecedented access to a collection of clothing, sketches, photographs and other archival materials. Additionally, through exhibitions, publications and digital media, the Archives will promote Mary McFadden's enduring legacy to a broad audience.
The exhibition is open and free to the public. The gallery is located on the first floor of the URBN Center at 3501 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Hours are Tuesday – Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. by appointment. Please contact Tashera Dean at 215-895-2319 for access.
