Anne Hathaway shows off toned torso in sheer blue dress after looking chic in white mini dress during promotional campaign in New York

Anne Hathaway continued to cement her status as a fashion icon by sporting not one but two glamorous looks in New York on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old actress, who recently teased the possibility of a Princess Diaries 3, looked absolutely stunning in a duo of looks as she walked the promotional runway in the Big Apple.

Anne started her day in a chic all-white ensemble featuring a mini dress and matching short-sleeved jacket.

She flaunted her long legs as she wore white tights with leather heels.

The stunner kept the white theme going with a Christian Dior leather saddle bag while adding a bit of contrast in the form of large black designer sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway continued to cement her status as a fashion icon by sporting not one but two glamorous looks in New York on Monday morning.

Her signature dark tresses were worn down as she showcased her natural look with complementary makeup complemented by a glossy pink lip.

Anne then changed her look, showcasing her toned torso in a sheer blue dress.

The top of the dress looked like a sports bra as it had a sheer panel that showed off her abs.

The stunner teamed the look with a pair of dark blue patent leather heels as she strutted her stuff for her upcoming promotional appearance.

Anne has been on the promotional trail for her R-rated romantic film, The Idea Of You.

In this film, she plays Solne, a 40-year-old single mother, who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. .

The Idea Of You will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting this Thursday, May 2.

Meanwhile, the star recently hinted that a sequel to the Princess Diaries films could be in the works.

Anne started her day in a chic all-white ensemble featuring a mini dress and matching short-sleeved jacket.

She showcased her long legs as she wore white tights with leather heels.

Anne then changed her look, showcasing her toned torso in a sheer blue dress.

The stunner teamed the look with a pair of dark blue patent leather heels as she strutted her stuff for her upcoming promotional appearance.

During New York Times Magazine In an interview published Saturday, journalist David Marchese asked the 41-year-old Oscar winner, “Is there any buzz about a Princess Diaries 3?”

Anne’s response was succinct: “Yes.

When asked for more details, she replied: “I don't think it would be good.”

This comes after the star teased a potential third film to Variety, saying: “We're in a good place.”

She added: “That’s all I can say. There is nothing to announce yet. But we are in a good position.

For years, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the long-awaited third installment of The Princess Diaries, the beloved 2001 film starring Anne and Julie Andrews.

The beloved story follows the journey of teenager Mia Thermopolis, played by Hathaway, as she discovers her royal lineage and her destiny as heir to the throne of Genovia.

In The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, Princess Mia meets her charming partner in the dashing Lord Nicholas Devereaux, played by Chris Pine.

Anne recently hinted that a sequel to the Princess Diaries films could be in the works; seen in February 2024

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, published on Saturday, journalist David Marchese asked the 41-year-old Oscar winner: “Is there any buzz around a Princess Diaries 3?” Anne's response was succinct: “Yes”; Julie Andrews and Hathaway in Princess Diaries

Meanwhile, Anne has spoken candidly about the stress she faced in her early adult life.

“As a young woman suffering from chronic stress, I remember thinking one day, “You take this for granted. You take your life for granted,” she said. Us every week.

“So when I see my old instincts kicking in, I just tell myself, 'You're not going to die of stress,'” she explained.

When asked about the exact source of her past stress, she said: “The simple answer is literally everything. I was very lost in my head about a lot of things.

It comes a day after the star told Variety about a potential third film, saying: “We're in a good place.”

For years, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the long-awaited third installment of The Princess Diaries, the beloved 2001 film starring Anne and Andrews.