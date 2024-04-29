Get Real Project: changing fashion for men

As we seek to dismantle social and cultural constructions of masculinity, convinced that it East primarily a construct, The Book of Man has continually eaten away at how old-school ideas about being a man are perpetuated. Certainly, there are biological reasons behind manliness – but not as many as one might think according to many experts and there are lessons passed down during the war that still ingrained us a few generations ago – but there are also representation. What we see around us about what a man is supposed to be. Of course, it is mainly the people around us, our friends, our bosses, our colleagues, who represent the acceptable and unacceptable parameters of virility, but this is without knowing what informed them. them. This wisdom of the crowd depends on the crowd you are with, where they come from, where they work, their economic situation, the hardships or lordships that have defined them. However, what transcends domains, economics and social classes for a more global idea of ​​being a man is cultural representation. The way we view men in movies, on television, in publishing and in advertising undoubtedly influences the way we view ourselves.

Now, let's leave the debate about film and television for another time (although you may have noted our preference for realism in film as a taste of what's to come), and for now we want focus on advertising. The post-war mass advertising boom of the 1950s, where wartime Freudian propagandists like Édouard Bernays (he was actually Sigmund's nephew) sold people on their unconscious desires in a new, recovering consumerist economy, which meant certain ideals were classically entrenched, the 1950s working father in a suit and tie , coming home for his dinner with his obedient housewife and his TV-loving children, aiming for that promotion, that slightly better car than the one in his neighbors' driveway. It could be argued that Hollywood, with its stuffy fathers and tough cowboys, had more effect in selling this idea of ​​One Man (and Mussolini would say that he considered Hollywood the best propaganda machine there was and built an Italian film industry to compete). , but cinema has given voice to so many people that you don't have to look far to find many different types of men represented. Advertising, on the other hand, remained limited.

Until very recently, the GQ man dominated advertising aimed at men, especially in the areas of luxury, status symbols, watches, cars, suits, as the pinnacle of emotionless aspiration and without humor. On the other hand, there was the boy, the idiot, the consumer of Wotsit and lager from the general public, trying the right deodorant that would make the girls chase him away from Wetherspoons.

But that's about all. You're either He-Man or Homer, as one of our interviewees angrily said. And that requires a little anger, not apathy, because these things matter. The ideals of masculinity get to you. If you're away from He-Man and feeling like Homer, except you're not making anyone laugh, it can be deeply unsettling. Failure sinks your teeth in, and men being men, we don't let on that they suffer.

As part of a study we commissioned that we ended up calling Men on the Edge, we found the following about British men aged 25 to 44:

65% think male stereotypes are harmful

56% say the definition of masculinity needs to change

55% agree that social media has a detrimental effect on men's self-image

69% feel poorly represented by brands

56% had experienced mental health problems

It was actually quite alarming. Men don't like the way they are portrayed and feel trapped in these ideas of masculinity to such an extent that it affects their mental health.

There is a lot of discontent and a new global approach to gender needs to be taken in order to free everyone from harsh binary ideas of what is supposed to be.

Today, it's hard to get men to take care of this sort of thing. As Grayson Perry said in his book “The Descent of Man”: Men and boys often feel that gender, sexual politics, sexual assault prevention, and relationships are feminine topics. The invisibility of the masculine gender and its dominant subjectivity make many men believe that all problems come from the other, to whom they have the feeling of not belonging. Due to male privilege, men do not feel motivated to discuss such issues.

In reality, these issues affect men, and it seems that we are now in a time where men are beginning to take an interest in them, as the veil falls on the harm done to everyone.

We think it's time to illustrate a new way of seeing men and masculinity by changing what we see.