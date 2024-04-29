Fashion
How Kate Middleton 'strategically chased' Prince William to college: The future queen wooed the prince with a stunning dress before the couple finally got together – as they celebrate 13 years of marriage
The fairytale romance between the Prince and Princess of Wales was orchestrated “strategically” by Kate, a source reveals.
Prince William and Kate Middleton – who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary yesterday – met while studying at the University of St Andrew in Scotland in 2001, but it was no coincidence, reports She review.
According to Cambridge-educated royal historian Robert Lacey, Kate, 42, carried out an airtight ploy to capture the future king, which involved abandoning her university in favor of the one William attended and even luring him with a dress.
In Lacey's 2020 book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, he portrayed a young Kate as a “strategic lady” who made sacrifices to get what she wanted.
He wrote: “Kate was very strategic. She gave up her place at one of Britain's leading universities, Edinburgh, and opted for another. [St. Andrews] who probably did not have the same academic level.
One historian described young Kate as being “very strategic” in her pursuit of Prince William (pictured: Kate Middleton and Prince William on their graduation day at St Andrew's in 2005)
Royal historian Robert Lacey has recounted the moment Kate took off an extra layer of clothing as she walked the catwalk (pictured: Kate Middleton's models on the catwalk at a student fashion show attended by Prince William in St . Andrew's)
“She had already gone to Edinburgh to sort out her accommodation, but she changed universities and shifted her course to art history because it was Williams. She delayed her own studies for a year and even takes the risk of not getting into St. Andrews.
The historian also explained how the future royal planned to dazzle William at a student charity fashion show – which William reportedly paid $200 to attend.
It's no news that Kate – 19 at the time – stunned onlookers and later the public with this now very famous risky see-through dress.
However, Lacey explained that it was an added racy touch that would help her capture the future king's attention.
In the book, he describes Kate walking the catwalk during the student fashion show – aptly titled “The Art of Seduction” – before removing an extra layer of clothing to reveal her svelte physique.
The move reportedly led William to comment to his friends, “Wow, Kates is hot.”
The famous fashion show is said to be the turning point in the couple's relationship, as they eventually went from being close friends to developing romantic feelings for each other.
The dress itself, which cost $30 to make, is now so important to the love story between the two students, who later married and had three children, that it sold for a staggering 78,000 at auction after the show and became one of Kate's most famous fashion moments.
Prince William and Kate Middleton met while studying at the University of St Andrew in Scotland in 2001 (pictured: Kate on graduation day)
The dress marked a watershed moment in cementing Kate's reputation as a style icon – but perhaps more importantly, it turned Prince William's head and, from that point on, the two St Andrews students became lovers.
Until that night, William had only considered the strong and reliable Kate a friendly, sensible friend. For it was her wise counsel that had helped him through his first term wobbles when he felt miserable and agonized over whether to leave university in the Scottish seaside town.
During her daily routine, Kate rarely strayed from what a friend described as a very school look of Ralph Lauren shirts, V-neck sweaters and jeans.
Accounts of what happened at an after-show party vary. It is generally accepted that, after drinking a little, William complimented Kate generously, then made an awkward pass: a kiss on the hand, according to one account; a bolder move, in another version, with him leaning in for a love smacker.
Regardless, Kate politely brushed him off.
Kate's risky dress reportedly led William to comment to his friends “Wow, sexy Kates” (pictured: the prince graduated from St Andrew's)
Despite a seemingly awkward start to the romance; Something certainly seemed to change – and within weeks, both had dumped their respective partners.
They had both started university six months earlier, and the prince had already identified Kate as a potential roommate for the shared accommodation he was setting up for his second year.
They got along well and shared an interest in sports and the outdoors, as well as a naughty sense of humor.
William also felt he could trust Kate – something extremely important to him given her public profile.
It's more than likely they would have gotten together anyway, but their mutual friends, key players in the royal romance and all present at the fashion show, admit that the dress piqued Williams' interest and made her see Berkshire-born beauty from a different perspective. light.
Designer Charlotte, who later gave up a career in fashion and worked at Bristol Aquarium, recalls: I didn't know who Kate Middleton was and didn't put her in there. It was just pure coincidence.
The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary yesterday, April 28 (the prince and princess are pictured along the processional route to Buckingham Palace on their wedding day in 2011).
I made it as a skirt, but others put it on Kate and she wore it as a dress. Perhaps if the light hadn't been transparent, William might not have noticed it.
For years, the dress sat in the back of a wardrobe in Charlotte's mother's house. Charlotte said she only realized the significance when the couple announced their engagement in November 2010.
“The dress is part of fashion history at the moment when William was able to fall in love with Kate and that makes me really proud,” she said. This image has been used so much over the years. I always wonder if Kate is embarrassed by it or if she liked it.
Kate had a place at the University of Edinburgh in 2000, but gave it up and took a gap year in Italy, before reapplying to St Andrews for 2001 after the Williams place became public.
In Kate: The Future Queen, by Katie Nicholl, editor of the Mail on Sunday Royal, it is claimed that Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, held a secret summit with William to ask if he was considering proposing to her daughter .
Kate got two As and a B in her A-levels, the grades she needed for Edinburgh and the university was her first choice. William achieved an A in geography, a B in art history and a C in biology and gained a place to study art history after a year away.
In Kate: The Future Queen, by Mail on Sunday Royal editor Katie Nicholl, it is claimed that Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, held a secret summit with William to ask if he was considering proposing to her daughter in marriage. (Photo: Carole Middleton attends 'Ladies Day' at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2011)
Applications to St Andrews increased by 44 per cent after the news broke, meaning Kate's decision was risky as there was no guarantee she would get a place.
Jasper Selwyn, careers advisor at Kate's old school, Marlborough College, and home tutor Joan Gall both confirmed her first choice was Edinburgh.
Mr Selwyn said: “Kate’s firm choice was Edinburgh and this has been confirmed.
According to his housekeeper, Ann Patching, this change of heart came as a surprise.
She said: After she left school, Catherine made different decisions, but I don't know why she made those decisions.
In 2007, William and Kate split amid rumors that she disapproved of his partying lifestyle and his reluctance to propose.
A make-or-break vacation followed and Kate reportedly gave William an ultimatum. According to the book, the couple then made a pact to marry and have children.
However, at Christmas 2009, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, reportedly took William aside to discuss a possible engagement.
A friend said: She put pressure on William to let the family know where this was all going.
William reassured her that the relationship was on the right track and that there would be an engagement soon. Carole trusted William and placed her trust in him.
