Fashion retailer Express to lay off New Jersey employees, close stores

Office fashion retailer Express could lay off up to 161 New Jersey employees next month as it files for bankruptcy and closes seven stores in the state and 95 nationwide.

The trendy casual office wear store has struggled to compete with stores such as Zara and H&M, and retail analyst Neil Saunders said Express had seen demand for its products fall as more more people were working from home or in the office with more casual fashion.

The formal and smart casual market for men and women has weakened in recent years, Saunders said last week.

Express filed the notice of dismissal with state regulators for the 161 employees Monday and hopes the layoffs will be finalized by May 27 of this year.

“As we do not yet know exactly which employees will be in continuing positions following this process, out of an abundance of caution, Express, Inc. is providing [lay off] notice to all associates of the company,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “These notices do not mean that anyone's employment has been or will be terminated.

Express owns the Bonobos and UpWest brands and plans to continue business as usual during the shutdowns that began last week.

Potential acquisition target

Meanwhile, a group of investors led by brand management and acquisitions firm WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, is considering a potential purchase of Express, although the plans are not set in stone.

In the bankruptcy filingFiled in federal court in Delaware, Express said it filed for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate the sale process.

We are reaching an important milestone that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue to advance our business initiatives,” said Stewart Glendinning, CEO of Express.

WHP has been a strong partner of the company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us with additional financial resources, better position the company for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders, he continued.

The consortium considering the deal includes commercial real estate firms Simon Property Group, owner of The Mall at Short Hills, Rockaway Townsquare and The Shops at Riverside, and Brookfield Properties, owner of Paramus Park and Wayne's Willowbrook Mall.

Express said in the bankruptcy filing that it had total debt of nearly $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in assets.

Express' overall clothing assortment “is mediocre in that it's overpriced, lacks differentiation and looks very bland,” said Saunders, the retail analyst.

As a result, the Express brand itself has become less relevant to buyers. In many ways, Express is the archetypal middle-market mass retailer that consumers are increasingly willing to remove from the portfolio of stores they visit or buy less of, as they look to save money , Saunders said.

Glendinning admitted in a November earnings call that there had been missteps in its clothing selection and merchandising strategy, particularly in the women's clothing sector.

But retail bankruptcies increased in 2023, from five in 2022 to 26 in 2023, said accounting firm BDOwhich tracks retail bankruptcies.

Which New Jersey stores are affected?

All Express brands continue to fulfill orders and process returns. Its merchandise policies remain unchanged and gift cards and store credits are currently used in stores.

Of New Jersey's 25 locations, seven will close, each in a shopping center:

Deptford Shopping Centre, Deptford.

Freehold Raceway Shopping Center, Freehold.

Garden State Square, Paramus.

Hamilton Shopping Center, Mays Landing.

Livingston Shopping Centre, Livingston.

Moorestown Mall, Moorestown.

Woodbridge Center, Woodbridge.

