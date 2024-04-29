DXL Big + Tall Announces Strategic Collaboration with Nordstrom to Bring Fitting Expertise to More Big + Tall Customers





Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the nation's leading retailer of plus size men's clothing and footwear, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Nordstrom, Inc., a leading retailer of fashion, which will launch on its digital platform. This collaboration marks an important step in extending DXL's fit expertise and diverse style selection to a new segment of underserved Big + Tall consumers. CANTON, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The alliance coincides with the launch of Nordstrom's new marketplace, designed to expand its brand catalog to new audiences. As a key part of this expansion, DXL will bring its extensive collection of high-quality Big + Tall clothing to Nordstrom customers, embodying the brand's commitment to DXL's “Wear What You WantSM” mission. Harvey KanterPresident and CEO of DXL, said: “This collaboration with Nordstrom allows us to extend our fit expertise and unique style to a new segment of Big + Tall customers. Together, we not only expand our reach; us not only expanding Nordstrom's current Big + Tall offerings, but improving the way Big + Tall clothing is perceived and purchased. Our mission is to provide every Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style, and working with Nordstrom amplifies that commitment. “ Nordstrom's new marketplace is expected to launch next April, featuring the DXL collection of brands. About the Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's clothing, big and tall which offers the big and tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL outlet stores nationwide. United States, as well as an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the largest online product selection available anywhere for plus size men . The Company has its head office in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG”. For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website: https://investor.dxl.com. The story continues Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prweb.com/releases/dxl-big–tall-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-nordstrom-to-bring-fit-expertise-to-more-big–tall-customers-302130306. HTML SOURCE DXL Large + Large

