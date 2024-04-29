The Duchess of Edinburgh looks elegant in a 1,250 Etro dress as she becomes the first British royal to visit Ukraine

The Duchess of Edinburgh cut a sophisticated figure as she visited Saint Sophia Cathedral in kyiv today alongside Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady.

The mother of two, 59, became the first British royal family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

The royal looked effortlessly chic in a 1251 dress from Italian brand Etro, adorned with brightly colored flowers.

The elegant cuffed sleeves and collared neckline give Sophie a look that is both sophisticated and practical.

Sophie accessorized the dress with a stylish pair of 179 gold-embellished cream pointy loafers from Nicola Sexton.

Sophie completed the outfit with a pair of fuchsia earrings and a delicate gold bracelet visible through her cuffed sleeves.

The Duchess tied her blonde locks into a low bun and opted for simple bronzed makeup, complemented by a touch of dark pink lipstick.

During the trip, Sophie met President Zelensky and his wife – and delivered a personal message from King Charles – as it showed her alone with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and torture during her trip moving day.

The mother-of-two traveled as part of her role as champion of the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict initiative and the Women, Peace and Security programme.

It is understood that she “wanted to show solidarity with the men, women and children affected by the Russian invasion”.

The Duchess listened to male and female survivors of sexual violence courageously share their stories, as well as speaking to internally displaced women – internally displaced people – and volunteers who are helping their communities cope with the trauma of violence. 'invasion.

She also met children who have now been safely returned to Ukraine, after being forcibly separated from their families and deported by Russia as part of a sustained campaign to erase Ukrainian culture.

And she paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Bucha, two years after its liberation from Russian forces, and visited the “Road of Life”, a bridge that became a key part of Ukrainian resistance when it exploded to prevent Russian troops from reaching Kiev and later became a vital route for people fleeing Russian occupation to seek safety.

The mother of two accessorized her ensemble with a pair of sophisticated offuchsia earrings.

The Duchess added a pair of practical 179 cream leather loafers from Nicola Sexton to her outfit.

It is understood she was particularly keen to show her support for Ukrainian women who played an important role in the conflict and community recovery and organized a meeting with female volunteers who are helping their communities deal with the aftermath of the attacks by organizing mental health care activities for children. .

During her meeting with President Zelensky and First Lady Zelenska, Sophie discussed how to best support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and women peacebuilders who have a critical role to play in ensuring that recovery and the reconstruction of Ukraine are effective and sustainable.

Speaking at a conference last month, Her Royal Highness said: “Survivors, here and around the world, have spoken so bravely about their experiences.

“They are the strongest advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime, we must never forget the survivors.

The Duchess looks at a historic model of kyiv located in kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral during Monday's visit

Sophie was delighted by the ornate decoration of this 6th-century monument, known as one of the Seven Wonders of Ukraine.

The Duchess looks at the ornate decorations at the cathedral, which is named after the 6th-century Saint Sophia Cathedral in Istanbul

A guide shows Sophie a model of Saint Sophia Cathedral during a tour of the religious complex

The Duchess (left) visited Saint Sophia Cathedral in kyiv today alongside First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (right)

Sophie walks in the shadow of Saint Sophia Cathedral during a visit to kyiv on Monday as part of her role as champion of the UK's initiative to prevent sexual violence in conflict and the women's agenda, peace and security.

Sophie looks at the tomb of Yaroslav I the Wise, founder of Saint Sophia Cathedral in kyiv

“Instead, we must stand with all survivors to achieve justice and comprehensive redress, and ensure that this crime is not an accepted part of the conflict.”

“Their rights and their voices must be at the heart of all our efforts to put conflict-related sexual violence in the history books.

Since 2022, the UK has pledged more than $4.7 billion in non-military support to Ukraine. This includes more than $660 million in bilateral aid that prioritizes the needs of women and girls, such as funding vital services for survivors of gender-based violence, as well as working with the Attorney General's Office to place survivors at the center of approaches to combating gender-based violence. prosecute conflict-related crimes of sexual violence.

The UK is also working with international partners to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh is traveling to Ukraine at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to demonstrate solidarity with women, men and children affected by war and in the continuity of its war. work to defend survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

“His Royal Highness met this morning with the President and First Lady of Ukraine and delivered them a message on behalf of His Majesty the King.”