5-star center Jayden Quaintance commits to ASU basketball





Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley needs to recharge after losing a handful of players to the transfer portal. The coach's efforts paid off as the Sun Devils landed the commitment of 6-foot-9 center Jayden Quaintance, a consensus five-star prospect and now the highest-ranked recruit in franchise history. school. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native of Word of God Christian Academy is ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 2 center and No. 1 in his state by 247Sports and is ranked No. 16 in the 100 ESPN's top prospects. His addition propels ASU into the No. 6 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, which also places it second in the Big 12 behind rival Arizona. The Sun Devils are No. 14 in the hybrid rankings which include high school additions and transfer portal acquisitions. Rivals ASU at 11th overall and 3rd in the Big 12. Quaintance, who turns 17 in July, is considered a potential 2026 lottery pick. However, he can't be one and be done having to play two years in college due to his age. More:Arizona State basketball player Bobby Hurley turns heads with commitment from Jayden Quaintance He received 22 offers, with ASU beating out the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor, Ohio State, North Carolina State, Florida and Oregon for his services. He originally committed to Kentucky but began exploring other options after coach John Calipari left for Arkansas. Quaintance was originally scheduled to travel to Memphis, but canceled his visit to Tempe last weekend. Louisville was another school in search of a McDonald's All-American, with Quaintance visiting that school the week before coming here. That's quite an accomplishment for Hurley, whose team is coming off a disappointing 14-18 season, which included an 8-12 mark in Pac-12 play, and is headed to the Big 12, considered the best conference in the country for men. basketball. There has been speculation about Hurley's job security, although the coach recently signed a contract extension to keep him in Tempe through 2026. The Sun Devils got a starter in Jose Perez and had two others, Frankie Collins (TCU) and Jamiya Neal (Creighton), enter the transfer portal. The only players among the 13 scholarship players expected to return are guard Adam Miller, 7-footer Shawn Phillips and sharpshooter Brycen Long, who has been out for most of the season. Quaintance already knows one of his future teammates. He played one year in the Valley at Dream City Christian with Phillips, who transferred to ASU last year from LSU. All of the additions help address one of the team's biggest needs, which is size that comes into play when it comes to rebounding. ASU was 348th among 351 Division I schools in rebounding margin at minus-7 and 292nd in rebounds per game at 33.25. Hurley has four new acquisitions coming from the transfer portal, one of them being junior guard Austin Nunez, who played at ASU as a true freshman before transferring to Mississippi last season. Other newcomers are 6-6 power forward BJ Freeman (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), point guard Alston Mason (Missouri State) and 6-9 center Basheer Jihad (Ball State). There will be four newcomers from the high school ranks. Two of them are four-star prospects in 6-8 Amier Ali of Canyon International in Glendale and 6-8 Sammie Yeaney of Compass Prep. Other additions to the prep are three-star recruits in 6-11 center Jaden Smith from Chicago Kenwood Academy and 6-4 shooting guard Bo Aldridge from PHHoenix Prep. Hurley has one scholarship left to reach the full roster of 13. It will most likely go to another guard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/college/asu/2024/04/29/5-star-center-jayden-quaintance-makes-commitment-to-asu-basketball/73500728007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos