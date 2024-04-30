Fashion
NBA stars make a big mark in the fashion world
(CNN) Tyrese Haliburton has great style.
The 24-year-old professional basketball player, point guard for the Indiana Pacers, has cultivated a look that is at once academic, retro-militaristic, trendy and preppy. He also likes splashing. If you look at his Instagram Gridyou'll see items such as a brightly colored Louis Vuitton Speedy bag (a piece from Pharrell Williams' first menswear collection for the house that costs nearly $10,000) and a massive Herms Birkin, perhaps the ultimate status symbol bag.
Judging by his frequent posts, it's no exaggeration to say that all things sartorial are now as much a part of Haliburton's image as his acting. And he's far from alone.
Basketball players largely cater to the men's league, but increasingly, women have also become a real mainstay of media and fashion consumption. Much of that is due to the growing popularity of tunnel walks, the pregame arrival routine that in recent years has morphed into a sort of para-track parade. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Josh Giddey, Tyler Herro and more have all imprinted their own aesthetic in and through these walks, and a large audience watches their every guard move. dress. See, for example, the basketball style Instagram account @leaguefits. He has over a million followers.
I think NBA style culture is another way for players to express their showmanship, stylist Marcus Paul, who has worked with Gilgeous-Alexander (on a Converse campaign) and Luka Donic (on a shooting for Esquire magazine). The tunnel is a competition track. Players have fun with fashion and compete in the tunnel. So they fight And off the field.
There's also a two-way dynamic at play: Fashion brands are hungry to align themselves with these athletes and figures first, or at least, in an amplified way. Caitlin Clark, this year's WNBA No. 1 selection, made headlines around the world for her Prada outfit during the April 15 selection ceremony. (It was the first time that the Italian house dressed a female basketball player.)
Before his death, Virgil Abloh initiated collaborations between Louis Vuitton, the house he headed, with the NBA; Under Williams' new vision, LeBron James appeared in a global Vuitton campaign. Even SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's lounge and underwear brand, has benefited from the attention: The company recently launched a campaign featuring college basketball players Donovan Clingan (UConn), Caleb Love (Arizona), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Jared McCain (Duke), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky) and Paxson Wojcik (UNC).
Basketball players' style gets more attention than any other sport, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mitchell S. Jackson told CNN. How come? (The league) was the first to adopt it, said Jackson, author of the recently published photo book Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion. Basketball players are an integral part of American culture. Name an athlete in history more famous today than LeBron? More famous in history than Michael Jordan? There was a time when Jordan was the most famous person on the planet, and maybe he still is.
Throughout Fly, Jackson's overview of the intersection of high fashion and elite athletes is comprehensive and filled with commentary and historical context. Why, now, does he think this overlap is so feverish?
The NBA's fashion culture has become so influential because the NBA is the best-marketed league among the three major sports leagues in the Americas, Jackson said. Its players are undoubtedly the most recognizable. It's a league that has a dress code history, so fans who have followed it for a long time may remember its evolution. Add to that social media and the ability for all players to share their lives, including what they wear, with millions of people.
Stephen Steph Curry has stepped up his style over the past few years, and especially this past NBA season. During it, the Golden State Warriors point guard partnered with business platform Rakuten and the Black in Fashion Council to help black designers grow their businesses through awareness and exposure. During his arrivals before the game, Curry wore nascent labels such as Scholarly Studios And Head of state.
I always laughed at my first NBA games when I looked like I was dressed to go on the set of Peaky Blinders, Curry told CNN during a Zoom call. With my little Kangol hat and vest and my white button-up shirt. I thought I was doing something!
(These days,) I'm all about being comfortable. I don't usually wear too many bright colors, he continued. I like taking risks, trying different things. I'm just trying to keep it fun.
Curry understands the amplification an athlete can catalyze for a brand.
With the public debate around sport and fashion more important than ever, we can help launch new topics of discussion, he said. I try to be more thoughtful during these moments, uplifting the people who deserve attention.
I don't know yet if more people look to Kyle Kuzma for style inspiration than Timothe Chalamet! Sam Schube, director of GQ Sports, told CNN the players were pioneers. But the fact that they're in the same conversation is a pretty remarkable development. I think this fits into the broader rise of player empowerment in the LeBron era: as athletes have begun to insist on a greater degree of influence over their own careers, they also began to assert themselves as forces off the field.
We talk a lot about the NBA's current tunnel style, but the league is the sleekest in the Americas in decades, Schube continued. Allen Iverson, who I think is the most influential dresser in the history of sports, pound for pound, comes to mind. But it is the same Magic Johnson and his 80s fur coatOr Phil Jackson Rocker Overallsor Pat Riley going wild American gigolo-it was Armani.
Likewise, the book and Jackson's perspective remind us that we must offer flowers to the tastemakers who preceded today's zeitgeist, the Walt Fraziers and Wilt Chamberlains of years past. What these players did with their looks was important in so many ways beyond just flexing their style muscles.
My favorite era is (what I call) flamboyance, Jackson noted. It began after the passage of civil rights legislation. I love this era because the clothing seemed to express black people's recognition that they had entered a new era of freedom in which they did not have to conform to convention.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard who was voted GQ's best-dressed NBA player in 2022 and 2023, echoed that sentiment.
The guys before us paved the way, he said during All-Star Weekend in mid-February.
Gilgeous-Alexander currently stars in a Converse campaign, is a partner of the Nike-owned brand and describes his own style as instinctive, limitless and without boundaries.
He concludes: They have traced the trail so that we can benefit from it. Athletes have had style for so long that we just don't have the magnifying glass that exists today.
