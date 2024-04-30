Costume Institute curator teases exhibition

How can historic fashion compete with Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez at the biggest party on the New York calendar? This is Andrew Bolton's superpower.

Curator in charge of the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art since 2016, Bolton, 57, excels at producing multi-layered, visually arresting fashion exhibitions, while also answering a question: “Is fashion art ? – with a resounding yes.

Zendaya and Lopez, alongside fellow co-hosts Chris Hemsworth, chief content officer of Bad Bunny and Condé Nast and Vogue Anna Wintour, global editorial director, will join the crowd of Hollywood elite echoing the concept of fashion as art when they gather May 6 for the museum's annual Met Gala. The evening will include a preview of Bolton's new show, The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion, which opens its doors on May 10. Curated from the 33,000 pieces in the institute's collection, the 250-piece exhibition explores notions of femininity and fragility, all woven through a thread of nature. (This year's Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time,” is directly related to the exhibition's theme and was inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, while Wintour also communicated via Vogue that guests should reflect an element of “ephemeral beauty” in their attire.)

Bolton tells THR that an experiential aspect of the idea was born after seeing a young girl being asked not to touch pieces from the institute's 2023 exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line. “I thought I would love to do an exhibition that circumvents these ideas of museum etiquette, but of course in a way that is completely respectful,” Bolton says. A prime example of this is a 17th-century embroidered British women's waistcoat, displayed under glass for protection, while its lush strawberry design has been reproduced as textured wallpaper for attendees to touch without fear of being chastised by security officers.

An illuminated “Terrarium” dress by Jun Takahashi for his Undercover Spring/Summer 2024 collection Nick Knight/Courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art

Coat adorned with grass by Jonathan Anderson for the Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 men's collection Nick Knight/Courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art

Add to this Bolton's desire to focus on pieces from the museum's permanent collection, and the race was on to fashion an exhibition that, as its name suggests, would not only awaken historic garments from their slumber in the archives , but could wake the spectators. 'sensitivities too.

Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art/Pari Dukovic/Trunk Archive

Fourteen pieces on display are true “Sleeping Beauties,” objects so fragile that they can only be displayed flat in glass cases that Bolton nicknamed “coffins.” “It’s a different way of appreciating the ephemeral nature of fashion; many are pieces we would normally never show… but even this state of disappearance needs to be seen and appreciated,” he says.

Wintour tells THR that “Andrew's great gift is not only his ability to engage us in fascinating narratives through his exhibitions, but also his extraordinary way of giving fashion history contemporary relevance. So many times he conjures up an idea, a thought, an intuition about the curatorial approach to an exhibition, only for me to then see it emerge in the culture. His way of looking at the past always has an eye towards the future.

With this show, appealing to all the senses is a priority for Bolton. For sound, Bolton thought about the rustling of silk, a popular element in 18th-century dresses – the louder the rustle, the better the silk – which is represented by a French-style dress from the 1740s. Bolton notes : “Silk has a distinctive sound, a combination of scratching and screeching, known as “scroop,” and we have done a lot of research to imitate this sound. » Visitors will experience this and other clothing sounds created in an anechoic chamber, a room designed to produce recordings in their purest form.

On display will be Sarah Burton's 2011 butterfly-embellished dress for Alexander McQueen, a style worn by Elizabeth Banks in 2011. The hunger Games. Nick Knight/Courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art

A British embroidered women's waistcoat, circa 1615-20, will be displayed under glass to protect it. Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com/Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

To enhance viewers' sense of sight, Bolton's team worked with CGI artists to recreate the interior construction of certain dresses, projecting these images throughout the space. Visitors will also discover floral aromas in a section devoted to floral-patterned hats by designers such as Cristobal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy and Elsa Schiaparelli.

Hollywood will also benefit from multiple references, including a pair of pieces from two eras of Alexander McQueen: a 1995 jacket that the late designer made in homage to Alfred Hitchcock's artist. The birdsand a 2011 butterfly-embellished dress designed by Sarah Burton for the brand, worn by Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket in 2012. The hunger Games.

Bolton exemplifies the idea of ​​a modern Renaissance man in many ways, including his ability to seamlessly blend the exquisite beauty of historical fashion with intellectual layers that transcend art to become deeper conversations. Yet when discussing the use of CGI technology and artificial intelligence, including a finale that will include an as-yet-unrevealed AI moment, it's clear that Bolton still trusts his instincts. “I'm not a big fan of technology when it's free,” he notes. “I am rather in favor of combining technology to enhance the material.”

He also trusts his longtime partner, designer and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Thom Browne. How does this undisputed fashion couple influence each other? “It’s probably more on a subliminal level,” Bolton admits. “We often talk about work, although it often doesn't tend to be specific. Instead, it's a little more abstract, a little more subliminal. We are both quite instinctive in the way we work.

The Bolton show includes a piece by Browne, which is part of an array of six looks with a subtheme of mermaids. “The original is a Norman Norell piece, and it's surrounded by interpretations by Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Joseph Altuzarra and others, including Thom, who made a piece inspired by the idea of ​​a mermaid. They’re all gold and they’re in an extraordinary, magical space,” says Bolton.

When it is mentioned that these six creations are all made by men, perhaps drawn to the classic imagery of a sea mermaid, Bolton agrees and adds with a laugh: “That's how the mythology, right?

Bolton with partner Thom Browne at the Met Gala in 2023. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A version of this story first appeared in the April 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.