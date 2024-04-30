No. 20 men's lacrosse will host Colgate on Tuesday in the PL quarterfinals





#20 Boston University (8-6, 5-3 PL) vs. Colgate (8-6, 5-3 PL) Date and time: Tuesday April 30 | 6 p.m.

Location: Nickerson Field| Boston, Mass.

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierMLAX The Boston University men's lacrosse team will begin its quest for a second conference title in three years when the Terriers host Colgate in a Patriot League quarterfinal Tuesday night at Nickerson Field. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for Tuesday's game by by clicking here. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+. TOURNAMENT HISTORY The Terriers have advanced to the semifinals in all but one of their six previous tournament appearances.

BU hasn't played a quarterfinal game since losing to Colgate in 2021.

The Terriers are 3-1 all-time in Patriot League quarterfinals, including a 2-1 record at home.

This is the first time BU has been the No. 4 seed; the Terriers were No. 3 in 2017 and 2019 and No. 6 in 2018.

The 2021 Patriot League tournament did not use the traditional structure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FRENCH TERRIER On Tuesday, there will be a rematch of Friday's regular-season finale that BU won in thrilling fashion, 13-12, at Colgate.

The Terriers trailed 10-2 in the second quarter, but rallied to win thanks in part to a 7-0 run in the second and third quarters in which they held Colgate scoreless for 24:29.

PL Offensive Player of the Week Louis Perfect accounted for six straight goals that started a 7-0 run by the Terriers to bring them within one in the third quarter, assisting on three straight goals by the juniors Brenden Kelly before scoring the next three himself.

accounted for six straight goals that started a 7-0 run by the Terriers to bring them within one in the third quarter, assisting on three straight goals by the juniors before scoring the next three himself. Graduate student Jake Cates (3b, 1a) beat the midfield group of 10 players to tie the game at 12-12 with 6:06 left before the juniors Zach Travaglini (1g) completed the comeback with a fantastic individual effort with 2:23 left in regulation.

(3b, 1a) beat the midfield group of 10 players to tie the game at 12-12 with 6:06 left before the juniors (1g) completed the comeback with a fantastic individual effort with 2:23 left in regulation. Colgate had a chance to tie, but in second grade Connor Kehm (4 GB, 2 CT) intercepted a pass in the final seconds to seal the victory.

(4 GB, 2 CT) intercepted a pass in the final seconds to seal the victory. Perfetto, along with other graduate students Vince D'Alto And Patrick Morrison repeated as a first-team All-Patriot League selection.

And repeated as a first-team All-Patriot League selection. Cates, graduate student Roy Meyer and junior Will Barnes were all named to the All-Patriot League second team.

and junior were all named to the All-Patriot League second team. The six All-PL selections were tied for most in the conference.

Perfetto, who ranks fourth in the NCAA in points per game (5.50), was the only Patriot League player to record at least 30 goals and 30 assists, setting new career highs with 39 goals, 38 assists and 77 points, all of which led the Patriot League.

D'Alto and Perfetto are the only two PL players to record 60+ points and are the first group of teammates in at least 15 years to record 60+ points in three consecutive seasons.

BU is third in the country, holding opponents to a 77.7% success rate in clearing play, including nine Colgate misses on Friday. HISTORY AGAINST COLGATE BU is 9-4 all-time against Colgate, including three straight wins.

The Terriers are 3-3 against Colgate at Nickerson Field, including a 14-8 home win last season.

BU is also 6-1 in their last seven games against the Raiders.

BU hasn't lost a regular season game to Colgate since 2019.

Friday marked the first time the two teams finished the regular season against each other. LOOKING FOR RAIDERS Colgate finished the regular season 5-3 in the Patriot League and 8-6 overall after Friday's loss.

The Raiders are 2-3 in their last five games, although one of those wins was a 14-11 triumph over then-No. 5 Army West Point.

Colgate leads the nation in opponent punt percentage (.716), is second in the nation in turnovers caused per game (11.43) and fifth in the NCAA with a 51.3% success rate on the chances of being put into play.

Junior Rory Connor leads Colgate with 56 points on 29 goals and 27 assists, including eight points (4g, 4a) Friday against BU.

Junior Jack Turner paces Colgate with 36 goals and is third on the team with 43 points behind Connor and first-team All-PL midfielder Hunter Drouin, who has 45 points (34g, 11a).

First team All-PL LSM Max Yates leads the Raiders with 30 caused turnovers and 80 ground balls.

Freshman Kyle Rummel is 119-for-282 (.422) in faceoff X with 55 ground balls.

PL Goalkeeper of the Year Matt LaCombe started all 14 games; he has a save percentage of .535 and a goals-against average of 11.56. FOLLOWING The winner of Tuesday's semifinal will face top-seeded Army West Point or second-seeded Lehigh in the Patriot League semifinals on Friday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/4/29/no-20-mens-lacrosse-to-host-colgate-tuesday-in-pl-quarterfinal.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos