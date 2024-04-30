Lady Gaga Enters the Fashion Era of Challengers





Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen Challengersand her chic tennis fashioneverywhere last month. On the red carpets, the main stars of Luca Guadagnino's films, Zendaya, Josh OConnor and Mike Faist, all channeled sports style in their own way; Zendaya, in particular, took this approach down to her tennis racket dress and tennis ball heels (both from Loewe). Just because the film is now out in the world doesn't mean the tennis aesthetic is losing steam any time soon. In fact, it's still thriving: This morning, Lady Gaga was spotted keeping her court-ready look going. The singer was seen at a tennis club in Malibu with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. While it's unclear whether the couple was playing a game of singles or doubles or if Polansky was just there to cheer Gaga on as she worked out, it's clear that Gaga brought a perfect athleisure-chic look to the arena. Channel signature Challengers aesthetic, the star wore a neon green sweatshirt with a complementary pleated mini skirt (a tennis must). She even perfected accessories like the quilted tennis bag and ready-to-roll low-top sneakers. The timing of this spotting is too perfect: maybe Gaga saw Challengers and felt inspired to put her stamp on the look. That, or she's been a secret tennis pro this whole time. Singer, dancer, actor, athlete, is there anything Gaga can't TO DO?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/lady-gaga-tennis-style-challengers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

