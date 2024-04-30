



She slipped into something a little more comfortable and glitzy. Brittany Mahomes swapped her fitted dress for a pair of expensive, crystal-covered jeans to celebrate the success of her husband Patrick's fourth annual 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala on Saturday for back-to-back designer looks. The couple invited several of their friends and fellow athletes, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, to Las Vegas this weekend to raise money for poor children. The WAG arrived at the celebrity auction on Saturday night wearing a Marianna Senchina pastel yellow dress with cutouts ($750). The semi-sheer midi dress featured slight ruching and was adorned with two large flower appliques near her chest. The 28-year-old arrived at the gala on Saturday evening in a fitted pale yellow dress. Lab group six The cutout dress costs just under $800. ADVICE Brittany, 28, kept her hair up in a Pamela Anderson-inspired messy bun and accessorized with simple silver jewelry and strappy white heels. Meanwhile, the quarterback, also 28, looked dapper in a blue plaid suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. After raising hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks, in part, to a last-minute donation from Swift, Brittany transformed into a slightly cozier, but more expensive, look. After the big night, she donned jeans covered in crystals. Instagram/bretagnelynne Brittany paired the fun pants with a simple white tee. Instagram/bretagnelynne A few friends joined the Mahomes for a nice “nightcap” to celebrate the lucrative weekend, with Brittany opting for a tight white T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. Golden Goose jeans ($1,320) with clumps of crystals on the thighs and tears on the knees. The mother of two kept the same glamor from the gala and teamed her casual look with crisp white sneakers and a Chanel Classic Double Flap bag. The Kansas City quarterback opted for his own formal, expensive look, sporting a silver Louis Vuitton t-shirt that brings in over $1,000 on the resale market. For more Page Six style… The bedazzled jeans also featured holes at the knees. The Golden Goose pants cost him over $1,300. Although it's unclear if Kelce and Swift joined the Mahomes for their night on the town, the group sat together during the auction. The “Cruel Summer” singer turned heads in metallic green Maria Lucia Hohan dress ($2,405) as she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived hand in hand at the Bellagio Hotel. Swift paired the expensive dress, which featured a boned bodice and delicate spaghetti straps, with a surprisingly affordable $120 gold link necklace. by Vitaly. Kelce, for his part, looked handsome in a dark suit and white shirt that he left slightly undone. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Taylor Swift flew to Las Vegas to support Mahomes' charity event. HBDM77/SplashNews.com Although Swift went to the auction, she apparently skipped the festivities afterward. HBDM77/SplashNews.com Toward the end of the evening, Kelce announced that his “loved one” had decided to make a last-minute contribution to the charity event. Okay, okay, okay, I think I was just talking to my partner, and we might have another alternative item that wasn't on the record, Kelce told the crowd, adding, Um, has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? The Tight Side revealed that Swift was giving away four tickets to one of her final shows on the Eras tour in the United States. An anonymous guest ended up purchasing the tickets for a whopping $80,000.

