Randy Rochford: Nominated for DFW Male Model of the Year

Randy Rochford is a model, actor and dancer from Greeley, Colorado.He is known for his dramatic modeling, as he poses and struts with a great sense of theater.

This unique style led Rochford to receive a nomination asDenver Fashion Weeks (DFW)Male Model of the Year.The model has been in the industry for over seven years and has gone through a series of ups and downs.

Rochford's love of fashion draws inspiration from many different sources, buthe thanks his mother for introducing him to him first.

I often looked at my mother with confidence and gently applied pharmaceutical grade makeup to her face from start to finish,he said. I think my favorite part of her process was when she applied her favorite colorful lipstick and when she used her eyelash curler. For me it was probably more of a monocle, but I didn't know what that was either at my age.

Rochford waited for his mother to leave the house and rummaged through her makeup and wardrobe, doing his hair like he had never done before. it made him feel more connected to his mother than ever before. He continued like this until his mother caught him.

She wasn’t happy,” Rochford said. “She wasn't upset that I was wearing her clothes or that I looked like a crazy cute clown with her makeup. She was the one who knew I used large portions of her makeup and ate her flavored lips..”

Although playing with makeup from a young age sparked his interest, today he attributes his personal style to a variety of television shows, films and artists.

Some of which include the classic”Rocky Horror Picture Show and Bride of Chucky» where he loved corseted outfits paired with high heels. Rochford also credits popular shows”AmericasNext Top Model”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Glee”, “American Horror Story”, “RuPaulsDrag Race”“, and of course,Lady Gaga.

Photo by Jonny Creative

Since becoming a model and developing his love of fashion, Rochford continually puts all his efforts into improving his skills.

He watches countless hours of track footageAnd looks for models that he likes.Then he analyzes how their style changes from show to show and adapts this to your own work where it transforms into adapt to the style of the designer he works for.

The model also practices her walk for hours by putting on her headphones, disconnecting from the world and focusing on her fitness. Rochford attended the Coco Rocha Model Campled by the iconic model Coco Rocha who trained him herself.

At the camp, he learned to express more emotions, move with clothes and change according to the expectations of the shoot it's also something Rocha is known for in her own modeling career.

Photo by Nikki Brenslin

Most recently, he was nominated as DFW's Male Model of the Year.

I was honestly at a loss for words once I received and read the tagged notification on Instagram that I had been nominated,” Rochford said.“I can't tell you how grateful and honored I am to be recognized among the vast community of talented models here in Colorado.

Rochford caught the attention of DFW with his sense of uniqueness on the track. He has the charm of a 90s model, but with a modern touch. He has a great sense of emotion and presence on the track and can create a sense of theater after a 45-second walk.

During the DFW Fall 23 season, Rochford walked for MARGINAL And Re-glow.This season, see Rochford on the track two nights of the season Streetwear onon May 14 for designate Pain and onMarried, May 16For Mokem men's clothing.

He said walking to DFW is like a second home to him.

Every time I show up on the DFW set, it feels like a timeless hug and/or reunion because of the experiences, stories, and laughs we've shared as part of our current and new Colorado fashion family ,he said.

