Prettygarden Summer Dress Amazon Review TODAY





I'm not sure when this change happened, maybe motherhood, maybe the pandemic, but my desire to elevate my everyday style has grown exponentially in recent years. Sometimes you just want something easy, light, but beautifuland I turned to bohemian slip dresses as my new wardrobe staple. I appreciate when Amazon aficionados tip the scales of reviews to affordable pieces, making it very difficult not to want to check them out yourself. That said, when I spotted this PrettyGarden summer dress that had over 11,000 ratings (nearly 7,000 of which are perfect five stars), I wondered if it was a stealth discovery. a super secret fashion item. I mean, these are plot good reviews! Colors: 34 | Sizes: S-XL | Fabric: 97% polyester, 3% elastane Why I love this beach dress There is SO lots of colors and prints I admit I sweated over the decision to go with print. There are so many to choose from 34 to be exact among the animal prints (I was feeling a little Also extra) to bold florals (a little tropical for Philly) to solids (honestly, I felt like the fabric needed a print to look elevated), but I ultimately focused on the red-orange floral style. I am obsessed with dresses with small prints; they're still so fun, make me feel young, and pair well with sandals and white sneakers. When closing my choice, I only hoped that the design would match the photos. Once the package arrived, I could see through the shrink wrap that the style gods were watching over me. (Hey(we all know we're taking small risks when ordering online.) Even though the flowers were a tiny bit larger than a traditional small flower print, their pattern, uniformity, and most importantly, colors were bold and beautiful. I love the cut and the opaque fabric The pretty keyhole button closure is an elevated addition to the piece, and the tag has an additional button attached, which makes for a nice touch. The fabric is a polyester blend; I wouldn't say this provides extra gain, but with the oversized nature of the dress, it's definitely not necessary. I can't speak to other prints, but this one is resounding not transparent, which was a relief. Courtesy of Anna De Souza I'm a big fan of puff sleeves, and this style does double duty with its delicate ruffle details. Although I normally prefer v-necks, I also appreciate the crew cut here. This helps make this dress more functional for the play area with the kids! Although the flowers were a bit larger than a traditional print, their pattern, uniformity, and most importantly, their colors were bold and beautiful. It's a comfortable outfit for this active mom. At 58″ and usually a size 4, I ordered the Small. I would say it's still a tiny a little bigger than I usually look for, but it works! I can't wait to wear this dress a ton in spring and summer this year. It's a simple, no-fuss option for strolling the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia with my three kids and grabbing coffee with my husband. I can also pair it with a cable knit cardigan to stay warm at home on cold summer nights. Another advantage: it will pack so well! I took a steamship there to my first port, but honestly, that probably wasn't even necessary. Thanks to these 11,000 Amazon reviewers for the information! I'm so excited to ride this obvious workhorse in my suitcase all season long. More Amazon Dresses to Buy Molerani summer mid-length dress Colors: 38 | Size: XS-3XL | Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% elastane Auselily long summer dress Colors: 49 | Size: XS-3XLPlus | Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% elastane Prettygarden flowy beach dress Colors: Eight | Size: S-XXL | Fabric: 100% Polyester

