Nicole Kidman's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Dress and More

Nicole Kidman has won an Oscar, two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA Award, but she's not bragging.

“I think I'm just getting started, but that's not true, let's just hope I'm in the middle. Fingers crossed,” Kidman said as she accepted the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award at a star-studded gala Saturday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where she was honored for her impact on the film industry.

Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman held at the Dolby Theater on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her first role was at age 14 in the Australian film “Bush Christmas”.

Kidman described acting as a “nomadic life” during his acceptance speech, emphasizing how lasting some of the fleeting relationships that come with the career can be. “Some people you meet become your friends, or become allies or become your supporters or your biggest champions,” she added to a room full of colleagues, collaborators, partners and family.

Sunday Urban, Rose Urban, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran at the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Nicole Kidman held at the Dolby Theater on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tributes throughout the night came from former co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Zoe Saldana and Mike Myers — who appeared in a mask and dress a la “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Kidman received even more praise from Naomi Watts, her longtime friend and fellow Australian with whom she remembers sharing a taxi during auditions; Morgan Freeman, who parodied Kidman's viral commercial for AMC theaters on stage in front of a raucous crowd; and her husband Keith Urban, who was seated alongside their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Meryl Streep, whom Kidman called her “guiding light,” presented him with the award.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Nicole Kidman held at the Dolby Theater on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

More than 40 years later, and an Oscar on the way for “The Hours,” Kidman remains influential in the film industry and a muse to the fashion community.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute Gala celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theater on April 27 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

For her milestone moment, the AFI winner chose Balenciaga for her ceremony look: a gold dress with a sparkling finish. Last year, she was named the brand's new ambassador.

Omega found a golden companion for the dress: a custom 26mm De Ville Mini Trésor watch in its exclusive Moonshine Gold brand. She has been an ambassador for the watchmaker since 2005.

Speaking to WWD, Raynald Aeschlimann, CEO and President of Omega, discussed their long-standing relationship.

“As a brand like Omega, we're so universal, you're going to have a few people who are at this kind of extremely high level, an actress, who wins all the awards, but at the same time, close to the hearts of everyone because of his values,” he said, adding that his performances in “Moulin Rouge” and “Big Little Lies” are among his favorites. “And that's why it's still amazing to think about. of an accomplishment, of the fulfillment of a life, something that few people understand. And it is exactly for the same reason that she is a very, very great source of inspiration for all of us.

Kidman (and George Clooney) have carte blanche to access Omega's archives, according to the brand. This is a rare privilege for Omega's lineup of entertainment and sports icons.

“When we look for ambassadors, we look for people who are not just there for a day, a year or two years – the greatest of the greatest people who have great character, determination and dedication to their profession and who bring us a lot. . Because of this continuity in our values, it is quite rare to find people like her or like George Clooney, who for so many years have been doing their job in an excellent way. And what we're doing tonight is celebrating the excellence of our work. And that's why we like to be in contact with certain people like these, because they are our heroes. »