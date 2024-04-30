UT MARTIN MEN'S BASKETBALL INK JOSU GRULLON AS EIGHTH ADDED FOR 2024-25

MARTIN, Tenn. Josué Grullon has signed with the University of Tennessee at Martin men's basketball program, first-year Skyhawks head coach Jeremy Shulman announced today.

Grullon is a 6-4, 195-pound guard from Daytona State College in Florida who was a second-team NJCAA All-American last season. He is currently ranked as the No. 27 junior college product in the country by JUCORecruiting.com and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UT Martin.

“We are head over heels excited about the addition of Joshua,” said Shulman, who was selected as the 13th head coach in Skyhawks men's basketball history on March 27. “He is one of the best junior college players in the country and could have played at any Power 6 conference school he wanted, but he loved our culture, our family, our atmosphere and our style of play. I know Joshua will be a great fit here at UT Martin.

Grullon spent the last two seasons at Daytona State College under head coach Joey Cantens. Competing in the same conference as Shulman's previous school (Eastern Florida State College), the Falcons went 55-8 with a 28-3 mark in league play during Grullon's junior college tenure, winning championships consecutive league games. Daytona State also made the NJCAA tournament last season and was consistently ranked in the top five in the NJCAA poll.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Grullon scored 1,112 points in 63 career games as a Falcon. He made 203 three-pointers while shooting 82.6 percent (133 of 161) from the free throw line while averaging 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.

Last season, Grullon had 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 assists in 32 games. He made 113 three-pointers (3.5 per game) and scored 658 points en route to his second of two first-team All-Citrus Conference selections.

Grullon pieced together eight games of at least 25 points last season with three outbursts of at least 30 points. This includes a career-high 41 points (on remarkable 16-of-21 shooting, including 9-of-14 three-pointers) at Indian River State College on February 7 and a 39-point effort (including eight 3-pointers) against Eastern Florida State College on January 20. He made at least five threes nine times and showed his ability to get to the foul line, making a season-best seven free throws in three different competitions.

Grullon was responsible for a triple-double and six more double-doubles in 2023-24, three of which included 15-plus rebounds. He had a 27-point, career-high 18 rebound and 11 assist performance against Rising Stars Academy on December 30, while boasting a monster game (22 points, 17 rebounds) a week later against Indian River State College. . In total, he dished out at least five assists in seven different games as a sophomore. He added 14 multi-steal games (including four interceptions on three separate occasions) to cap off his brilliant 2023-24 campaign.

Teammates with former Skyhawk and 2023-24 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Teammate Jacob Crews as a freshman, Grullon averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He made 90 three-pointers and shot a blistering 87.1 percent (54-for-62) from the free throw line in 31 games played.

Grullon has scored at least 20 points in seven games in 2022-23, including a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting against Indian River State College on November 16. This outing was part of a four-game stretch. where he also added 27 points (with a game-high six 3-pointers) at Miami Dade College and 26 points (with five triples) against South Georgia Technical College. He made at least four 3-pointers on a dozen different occasions, tying a season-best six threes against DME Academy (Nov. 23) and St. Petersburg College (Feb. 11).

Grullon had a double-double as a collegiate freshman, having 10 points and 10 rebounds against Polk State College on January 28. He recorded nine multi-steal outings with a season-high four at Eastern Florida State College on February 1. .

Grullon originally committed to play at Iona under then-Miami Prep head coach Rick Pitino because he was the team's leading scorer at 24.3 points per game. He made 164 three-pointers while shooting 57 percent from the floor. His season-high 45 points came against Our Savior Lutheran, connecting on 13 three-pointers in the victory. He guided Miami Prep to a 50-5 record during the 2021-22 campaign.

Grullon also represented the Dominican Republic at the prestigious CentroBasket U15 event held in Puerto Rico in August 2016. His best game came in the group round against Guyana, where he had 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting, as well as four rebounds and three shots. stolen.

Grullon joins Lamine Niang (Cal State Northridge), Stefano Faloppa (Monroe College), Tarence Guinyard (Florida State College at Jacksonville), AJ Hopkins (Florida SouthWestern State College), Afan Trnka (Eastern Florida State College), Andrija Bukumirovi (Eastern Florida ). State College) and Matijaui (Eastern Florida State College) as Skyhawk newcomers so far in 2024-25.