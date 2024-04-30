Eight players named to NE10 men's lacrosse all-conference teams





WALTHAM, Mass. – Eight players from the Bentley men's lacrosse team received Northeast 10 All-Conference honors Monday. Kyle Piersiak was voted to the first team and Nick Harvath, Jake Tyska Alex Parton and Nathan Alviti were elected to the second team. Conor Segreti and Joseph Franzoso were named to the Third Team and Ryan Gerety was chosen to the All-Rookie Team. Kyle Piersiak-First Team Defense-Sophomore Piersiak ranks fifth nationally in turnovers caused per game with 2.92 (38 total). He has recovered 57 ground balls, which ranks him 11th in NE10. He was named NE10 Defensive Player of the Week three times and was named to the USILA Team of the Week once. Nick Harvath-Second Team Midfielder-Graduate Harvath has 20 goals and 10 assists to rank second on the team with 30 points. He had 19 goals and nine assists in 12 regular season games. Co-captain of the team, his season high was four goals in a 14–9 victory over Saint Rose on April 23. Alex Parton-Second Team LSM-Junior Parton ranks 12thth Nationally, turnovers caused per game are 2.46 (32 total). He recovered 49 ground balls to rank 14thth in NE10. He had 10 games with several forced turnovers, including a season-high six against nationally ranked Pace on April 3. Jake Tyska-Second Team SSDM-Graduate Tyska has 27 ground balls and five caused turnovers this season. Co-captain of the team, he started all 13 games and was a key part of a strong defensive group all season. Nathan Alviti-Second midfielder-Junior Alviti had eight goals, five assists, nine ground balls and six forced turnovers in six games played before missing time due to injury. Conor Segreti-Third Team Forward-Senior Segreti leads the team in goals (30), points (37) and power play goals (6). He scored multiple goals in 12 of 13 games, including four in the win over Assumption on April 20. He has four hat tricks this season. Joseph Franzoso-Third Team Defense-Senior Franzoso has started all 13 games so far and has notched eight caused turnovers and 12 ground balls. The Falcons defense allowed just over 10 goals per game and Franzoso played a key role in limiting opponents offensively. Ryan Gerety-All-Rookie Defense-Freshman Gerety played in six games during his first season. He has three caused turnovers, with one each against Saint Anselm, Franklin Pierce and Saint Michael's. He also scored a goal and had two ground balls against Franklin Pierce.

