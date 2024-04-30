Sarah Michelle Gellar's Sequined Micro-Mini Is the Perfect Summer Party Dress

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back after taking a decade off to raise her children Sarah Michelle Gellar is back after taking a decade off to raise her children Fashion Week regulars will recognize the publication as one of the industry's most notable, with copies of the print edition strewn across editors' chairs at almost every show. Having belonged to IMG (yes, that IMG), it has become a staple of the NYFW scene. Since then, the publication has turned its attention to the American fashion industry and celebrity style. This year's release ceremony honored Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God with Designer of the Year, Erin Walsh as Style Curator of the Year, Anastasia Soare as Beauty Innovator of the Year, Amelia Gray with Model of the year and Elsa Hosk as fashion entrepreneur. of the Year, Brett Alan Nelson with Music Stylist of the Year, Adir Abergel for Hairstylist of the Year, Rachel Goodwin with Makeup Artist of the Year and The Hollywood ReporterMaer Roshan as Editor of the Year. Besides Gellar, celebrity guests at this year's Beverly Hills bash included Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Murphy, Rachel Zoe, Lisa Rinna, Dani Michelle and Katie Grand. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Daily Front Row Related: Sarah Michelle Gellar wore the most stunning top with a pair of divisive jeans Speaking on the enduring appeal of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and his influence in the fashion world of the 2000s, Gellar spoke about how she regrets not keeping more of her wardrobe from the beloved series. She explained that her 14-year-old daughter, Charlotte, is currently shopping for choker necklaces and wearing little tops over white T-shirts. Isn't that crazy? she asked. When my daughter came back, and she said to me: Do you still have chokers? I was like: What? Or you will go out with the white T-shirt with the dress on top. As for why she never thought to keep these wardrobe treasures, SMG added that growing up in New York meant space was limited and feelings didn't play into choosing costumes. I think growing up in New York, I grew up in a small apartment and so we didn't have any space. There was never any storage. I never grew up with the idea of ​​holding on to that stuff,” Gellar told Us every week. “Even now, it's funny. I recently did a big purge and kept my purses and stuff for my daughter. But I think: When she grows up, she won't even want half of my stuff So I try to figure out what to hold on to. For more InStyle news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter! Read the original article on In the style.

