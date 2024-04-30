Fashion
The spring fashion trend for you, based on your college lifestyle – The Cavalier Daily
Spring is here, which means there's a plethora of new clothes to come out of the back of your closet. In 2024, decades of different styles have returned, culminating in casual yet exciting fashion. If you don't own some of the items on this list, your mom, dad, or grandparents probably do. Here's a list of some suggestions, and hopefully one of them fits the type of college student you are, whether you're a gym rat or an artist.
Chemistry students, long, loose jeans to cover themselves
With a pair of wide legs, straight legs or barrel jeans in your closet, you'll be ready for your next lab. Baggy jeans are essentially stylish sweatpants, so it's a win-win. Wearing jeans minimizes the risk of skin contact with chemical hazards. The thick material of denim acts as a barrier between you and the substance you are working with. Brands like Zara And Pull and bear have affordable and good quality jeans. In 2024, designers have focused on casual styles, giving people inspiration to purchase durable items to stand the test of time. Baggy jeans are timeless and can also withstand a few chemical spills in the lab.
The dancers take your ballerinas out of the studio
Simple and chic, a timeless classic has just arrived in the fashion charts. Dancers, what better way to save money, time and bag space than to wear your ballet flats? If you're not a dancer, you might want to start with J.Crew Factory which offers a soft and simple woven fabric. pair it's perfect for spring and summer. Whether your flats are pink, red, black, or beige, they're sure to pair well with a variety of outfits, including puddle jeans, dress pants, or silk dresses and skirts.
Moccasins for business students and a splash of color
Loafers have been slowly coming back into the fashion game for the past few years and are now the perfect addition to the current casual streetwear trend. Whether you want to dress up your everyday jeans look or want to dress to impress at a business meeting, loafers are the shoe for you. To complement the neutral shoe colors, add a bright shade to your outfit. A red handkerchief in your suit pocket, a colorful tank top or a turquoise shoulder bag can elevate your look.
Gym rats report longer socks
Remember in middle school when long socks were cool? Well, they're cool again. Socks ranging from ankle to long give a fashionable and athletic look, with Hanes Or Aritzia Tna socks with great options. These pair well with sports shorts, adding a little boost to your otherwise basic sports outfit. Longer Socks Elevate Growth athletics movementSo when you head to class after a workout, you'll feel fit, productive, and stylish. The extra heat won't hurt either.
Cardigans from English majors to warm up in the drafty corridors of Shannon
Comfortable, practical and classy cardigans. While you're up late writing an essay, a cardigan is the perfect way to stay warm and look your best. Wearing layers is essential for long hours at the library, and if you're hot, unbutton the buttons for a more relaxed look. Who what to wear describes spring as the perfect time to refresh your knitwear, meaning a lightweight cardigan is a great addition to your wardrobe. Additionally, the pockets provide a nice place for loose pencils or pens.
Art students turn your striped button-down shirt into a blouse
Everyone needs a good pinstripe button, especially artists. Striped shirts are suitable in class, office and many other places. Artists can throw a button on their outfit to make a stylish blouse. And you get bonus points if you spill paint on the shirt. Artists can go straight from painting in the studio to presenting an exhibition with the stylish and functional essential of a button-down shirt.
Noctambules, a comfortable sweatshirt set
It's not new information, but matching sweatsuits transform loose comfort into sophisticated style. Even if your grandmother doesn't approve, tracksuit sets can be worn on most occasions these days. They can be worn to class, to the airport, to a casual lunch, or to studying at Clem One. Dress them up or down with gold jewelry or casual sneakers. Night owls are the best candidates for this trend, as they spend late hours studying, which obviously requires a must-have sweat ensemble. Skimmed, Abercrombie And Brandy Melville have matching tracksuits to suit all your needs. Want to dress up your sweatshirt look even more? Go to numbers two and four on this list to add a stylish shoe to the mix.
High school student statement belts
A flattering belt can take your outfit from 2 to 10. Low-rise chain belts, chunky high-waisted belts, and simple leather belts with a big buckle have moved out of the 2000s vault and into the closet. everyone. Architecture school students are always working on new projects and need to have pens, pencils and small measuring tools on hand. Hanging these items on your belt could change your life and save you time.
Majoring in Media Studies, a graphic t-shirt with your favorite meme
Graphic tees are a great way to give the outside world a glimpse of your personality while remaining comfortable. Pop culture references are everywhere, so why not put them on your shirt? Media studies majors are the perfect students for this trend because they are always on top of current memes and constantly studying the latest news. You are guaranteed to find a cool graphic t-shirt at Dépop, TikTok Store or your grandfather's closet. There's no better way to make a new friend than bonding over a silly meme that you both find funny. Plus, you might make a passing student smile when they read your t-shirt.
Students without a major, a classic white short sleeve top and jeans
If you still don't have a specialization, don't worry. Me neither. As long as you have a basic outfit of jeans, a white top, a belt, and sneakers, you're ready to begin your primary search. Once you have a few key classic pieces, you can mix them up without breaking the bank, and no one will know you're wearing the same thing over and over again. These naturally chic looks will have every major department hoping you'll join them.
