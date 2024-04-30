Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a plunging gold dress as she attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York.

Jodie Turner-Smith made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show at New York's Polo Bar on Monday.

The 37-year-old actress turned heads as she arrived at the event in a gold dress with a plunging neckline that accentuated her breathtaking figure.

The garment featured intricate cutout details, jeweled embellishments and a pom-pom hem.

Jodie added height to her figure with a pair of beige knee-high boots while she also wore a pair of chunky gold bracelets.

The Queen & Slim star also wore a pair of gold earrings and completed her look with a dark brown hat.

The outing comes after Jodie discussed her divorce from Joshua Jackson for the first time in a new interview since announcing their split last year.

The once-loved couple shocked Hollywood when they announced they would separate after three years of marriage in October 2023.

The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing as she tried to move on from the “unhealthy” marriage.

Weeks after Jodie officially filed for divorce, Joshua, 45, was photographed holding hands with Lupita Nyong'o, 40, hours after it was confirmed they were dating.

Jodie has now spoken for the first time to Sunday Style magazine explaining why her marriage to the Dawson's Creek actor, 45, ended.

She said: “Sometimes the things we really want to work on don’t end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what is healthiest for you and your family and certainly for your children. There are so many different times in our lives where we look at ourselves and say, “Who am I and am I true to that?”

“If the answer is no, then you need to take action because I believe there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everyone around us. I don't think it's a failure. We obviously had such a wonderful time together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us.

“And how exciting!” The bravest thing in the world is recognizing when something isn't working and taking action, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter. The bottom line is that this is as much love and joy as it always was. It's simply about taking a step forward towards a better life for everyone involved.

Jodie's priority is their daughter Juno Rose, three, who they welcomed together in April 2020. It was revealed in court documents that they would share joint custody.

The divorce filings also revealed that Jodie and Joshua marked a different separation date, after the actor responded to his ex's divorce filing and claimed they split later than she had initially announced.

Joshua revealed in court documents obtained by Us every weekthat he and the actress had separated on September 30.

According to Jodie's legal documents filed, she reported that they had split two weeks earlier, on September 13, just a day after attending a NYFW event together.

Jodie and Joshua both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and requested that they share joint custody of their only child.

According to the documents, Joshua asked the court to end either party's ability to pay child support.

He also requested that they both pay attorney's fees. Her response was filed in response to her ex's original and amended petition.

She had filed a new request to correct their legal names and also withdrew her original request asking Joshua to pay her attorney fees.

At the time, a source told People that she filed for divorce after “deciding she was done” with her “unhealthy” marriage to Jackson.

“They followed very different life paths,” the source also added.

Previously, the couple secretly married in late 2019, about a year after they met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018.

In April 2020, they welcomed their first and only child together whose name was revealed in the divorce papers.